The Apollo x Kwanza Jones Ignite Los Angeles With the Launch of Culture In Motion™ National Roadshow

The day began with Amateur Night Auditions presented by Coca-Cola, honoring The Apollo’s historic tradition of discovering new talent, followed by a high-energy red carpet and live experiences that blended heritage with innovation. Kwanza Jones (CEO of SUPERCHARGED), along with her partner in life and business, José E. Feliciano (Managing Partner of Clearlake Capital Group)—co-founders of the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative—stepped onto the red carpet alongside The Apollo’s executive leadership: Michelle Ebanks, President & CEO of The Apollo, Joy A. Profet, Chief Growth Officer of The Apollo, and Tysus Jackson, Chief Development Officer of The Apollo, on the red carpet, underscoring the shared leadership and vision behind the Culture In Motion National Roadshow.