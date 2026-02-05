The Apollo x Kwanza Jones Ignite Los Angeles With the Launch of Culture In Motion™ National Roadshow
For nearly a century, The Apollo has stood as a sacred cultural landmark in Harlem, New York – a legendary stage where icons were discovered, movements were born, and Black culture was amplified for the world. On Saturday, January 31, 2026, history turned a new page as The Apollo stepped beyond its storied walls and, for the first time, took its legacy directly to the people through The Apollo x Kwanza Jones Presents: Culture In Motion™, a national roadshow conceived and presented in partnership with visionary artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Kwanza Jones.
Launching in Los Angeles during Grammy Week, the Culture In Motion Roadshow transformed The Beehive into a vibrant epicenter of creativity, community, and celebration. The event marked a defining evolution of The Apollo’s mission, expanding its nearly 100-year cultural legacy from a singular venue into a living, traveling movement designed to meet communities where they are.
A centerpiece moment of the launch was the official unveiling of the SUPERCHARGED® Boost Bus™, a striking, custom-designed mobile platform that brings the spirit, energy, and cultural impact of The Apollo x Kwanza Jones directly into neighborhoods across the country. More than a vehicle, the Roadshow Bus serves as a rolling cultural hub, activating space for artistic expression, storytelling, discovery, and community connection. Designed under SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones’ creative vision, the bus embodies movement, momentum, and access - signaling a powerful new era where culture is not confined to a single stage, but alive and in motion.
Rooted in Kwanza Jones’ future-forward SUPERCHARGED vision, Culture In Motion reimagines what cultural access looks like in the modern era. Through immersive programming, live performances, storytelling, art, and dynamic mobile activations inside the Boost Bus, the Roadshow delivered inspiration, creative empowerment, and intergenerational connection directly into the heart of Los Angeles.
The day began with Amateur Night Auditions presented by Coca-Cola, honoring The Apollo’s historic tradition of discovering new talent, followed by a high-energy red carpet and live experiences that blended heritage with innovation. Kwanza Jones (CEO of SUPERCHARGED), along with her partner in life and business, José E. Feliciano (Managing Partner of Clearlake Capital Group)—co-founders of the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative—stepped onto the red carpet alongside The Apollo’s executive leadership: Michelle Ebanks, President & CEO of The Apollo, Joy A. Profet, Chief Growth Officer of The Apollo, and Tysus Jackson, Chief Development Officer of The Apollo, on the red carpet, underscoring the shared leadership and vision behind the Culture In Motion National Roadshow.
Celebrity guests including Algee Smith, Jaime Jones of the Grammy Award Winning Music Group All-4-One, Jon B, George Daniels, Ron Stewart (Senior Vice President of Warner Records), Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones Jr, Yung Muusik, DJ Rogers Jr., Chef Sean, Rugrat and many more joined artists, community leaders, and creatives in celebrating culture as a force for connection and progress.
“Culture in Motion is a living expression of art, empowerment, and community. Launching in Los Angeles during Grammy week extends the spirit of The Apollo beyond its walls and into the streets where creators and communities move culture forward together. It sets the tone for a Roadshow that invites people to show up, participate, and see themselves reflected in what’s possible,” said Kwanza Jones.
The Los Angeles stop set the tone for the National Roadshow’s journey, reinforcing The Apollo’s enduring role as a catalyst for cultural expression and civic impact, now amplified through movement, mobility, and modern storytelling.
