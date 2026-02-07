Braman Motors Unveils Exclusive 'Braman Pink' for Rolls-Royce, a First in U.S. Dealership Innovation
Braman Motors one of the country’s top-performing Rolls-Royce retailers, proudly announces the debut of Braman Pink— a custom pastel shade developed exclusively for Rolls-Royce vehicles ordered through the dealership. This marks the first time a U.S. dealership has commissioned and introduced its own proprietary color into the Rolls-Royce Bespoke portfolio.
Available as both an exterior paint and interior leather option across the full Rolls-Royce lineup, Braman Pink reflects Miami's vibrant aesthetic and the growing demand for more personalized, design-driven configurations.
“We wanted to create something that truly reflects Miami and our customers’ evolving style. Rolls-Royce considers design choices for a global audience, but our clients are looking for something more personal. We started with a pastel pink because it felt like it reflected the energy of our city, and there was nothing like it in the existing palette—it felt fresh, elegant, and unmistakably Miami. The goal is to continue designing vehicles that speak directly to this market.”
Alex Shack, Chief Operating Officer of Braman Automotive
The initiative stemmed from Braman’s efforts to streamline the Rolls-Royce ordering process by offering curated, pre-configured designs that maintain a high level of personalization. Following the pandemic, the dealership saw a wave of new Miami residents embracing vehicles as extensions of their individual style—driving a shift toward subtler, more expressive design choices.
“Ordering a Rolls-Royce can take six to twelve months, and a bespoke color much longer than that. Our goal was to simplify that experience by doing more of the creative work up front. Braman Pink adds personality without being loud—it’s refined, distinctive, and speaks to the tastes of our market.”
Alex Shack
Swatches of Braman Pink are now available at Rolls-Royce Miami, and clients can begin placing orders immediately. The first vehicles featuring the new color are expected to be delivered in late Q2 2026, marking a new benchmark in dealership-led design innovation.
Rolls-Royce Miami is located in Braman Motors at 2060 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137. For more information, visit www.rollsroycebraman.com.
