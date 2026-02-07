Daniel’s Miami Welcomes World-Renowned Basque Grills for Exclusive Steak Event
Daniel’s Miami Gioia Hospitality Group’s destination for premium steaks, responsibly sourced seafood, and refined hospitality, will once again take center stage on the global culinary map as it hosts the return of The Rare Tour for a flagship North American stop. Following the success of Daniel’s Miami’s acclaimed Rare Tour collaboration with ROCKPOOL Bar & Grill (Sydney), the internationally recognized dining series returns to Miami with a special-edition 6-hands dinner residency.
“Hosting The Rare Tour once again is a meaningful moment for our team and for Miami. Daniel’s was built to honor tradition while pushing the boundaries of what a modern steakhouse can be, and welcoming Laia and Casa Julián allows us to celebrate that philosophy alongside two of the most respected names in global steak culture.”
Thomas Angelo, Founder of Gioia Hospitality Group
For three nights only (26–28 February), Spain’s acclaimed Basque grill institutions Laia (No. 3) and Casa Julián (No. 7), both ranked in the overall World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants list, will be welcomed by Daniel’s Miami, which currently holds No. 9 in the North America’s 50 Best Steak Restaurants ranking. Traditionally presented as a four-hands experience, The Rare Tour arrives in Miami with an elevated 6-hands dinner format created specifically for Miami. The experience unites Danny Ganem of Daniel’s Miami, Jon Ayala of Laia, and Xabier Gorrotxategi of Casa Julián - three chefs with distinct culinary identities and a shared dedication to steak culture.
“Daniel’s has already proven Miami is ready for the highest calibre of collaboration. To return to Miami and bring two Basque institutions ranked in the world’s Top 10 is exactly what The Rare Tour stands for - singular talent, serious craft, and a format that can’t be replicated anywhere else.”
Ekkehard Knobelspies, Creator of The Rare Tour and Founder of World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants
During the residency, the chefs and their teams will collaboratively build a menu that interweaves Daniel’s refined steakhouse style, Laia’s contemporary Basque expression, and Casa Julián’s iconic grill tradition, positioning Miami as the setting for one of the most elite steak collaborations in the world. Each evening will feature exceptional pairings: Vega Sicilia on night one, Gaja on night two, and a joint Vega Sicilia and Gaja pairing on night three, with Grey Goose Altius featured throughout all three nights to complement the collaborative menus. Mercedes Benz of Coral Gables will also serve as valet partner for the event.
EVENT DETAILS:
The Rare Tour Miami 2026
Dates:
February 26-28, 2026
Host Restaurant:
Danny Ganem | Daniel’s | Miami
Guest Chefs:
Jon Ayala | Laia | Hondarribia
Xabier Gorrotxategi | Casa Juliaìn | Tolosa
Format:
6-hands dinner (special edition)
Tickets / Bookings:
via Daniel’s Miami
