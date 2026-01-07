Table filled with steaks, seafood, sides, and desserts at Daniel’s Miami
An abundant tablescape at Daniel’s Miami showcases the depth and indulgence of its steakhouse menuPhoto Credit: The Louis Collection
Press Releases

Daniel’s Miami Brings Back Steak & Cigar Nights with an Apocalypse BBQ Collaboration

Daniel’s Miami Revives Steak & Cigar Nights with Exclusive BBQ Collaboration
3 min read

MIAMI, FL (January 2026) — Daniel’s Miami, announces the return of its signature Steak & Cigar Nights this January on La Terrazza Rooftop, offering guests an elevated evening of premium steaks, cigars, and curated beverages. The series will feature a special one-night-only collaboration dinner with Miami local favorite Apocalypse BBQ on Thursday, January 15 at 6 p.m.

Guests dining inside Daniel’s Miami steakhouse
Guests gather inside Daniel’s Miami for an elegant evening of steak diningPhoto Credit: The Louis Collection

Hosted by Chef Danny Ganem, Culinary Director of Gioia Hospitality, in collaboration with Jeff Budnechky of Apocalypse BBQ, the January 15 event blends Daniel’s steakhouse tradition with Apocalypse BBQ’s open-flame expertise for a bold and refined culinary experience under the stars.

Guests attending the collaboration dinner can expect prime and Wagyu cuts, smoked and grilled specialties prepared live over fire, hand-selected premium cigars, specialty cocktails featuring Bacardi Spirits, and curated wine selections from Constellation Brands.

Greater Omaha prime 35 days dry aged cowboy ribeye
Soft serve sundae
Twice baked potato
Table filled with steaks, seafood, sides, and desserts at Daniel’s Miami
Ezio’s Opens in North Beach, Signaling a New Dining Era for Miami Beach’s Rising NoBe District

“We’re genuinely excited to collaborate with Jeff and the Apocalypse BBQ team, who have become a true local favorite by creating something that goes beyond great food, it’s an experience. Bringing Jeff together with our chef Danny is about putting two creative minds in the same space and letting live fire take the lead. Daniel’s has always been rooted in community and known for meaningful wine collaborations, and this felt like the right moment to take that idea to the next level. As one of the top steakhouses in the country, we’re proud to create something special for the city, a night built around bold flavors, craftsmanship, and the kind of energy you won’t want to miss,” said Thomas Angelo, Founder of Gioia Hospitality. 

In addition to the collaboration dinner, Daniel’s Miami will host its standard Steak & Cigar Nights on January 8 and January 22, beginning at 6 p.m., showcasing the restaurant’s world-renowned steak program, premium cigars, and thoughtfully curated beverages in a sophisticated rooftop setting.

Together, the January Steak & Cigar Nights offer multiple opportunities to indulge, from classic steakhouse elegance to an exclusive live-fire collaboration, all set against the sweeping rooftop ambiance of La Terrazza.

Plated steak dinner with wine and sides at Daniel’s Miami
Prime steaks, elevated sides, and fine wine define the Steak & Cigar Nights experience at Daniel’s MiamiPhoto Credit: The Louis Collection

Steak & Cigar Nights Dates

  • January 8 – Steak & Cigar Night at Daniel’s Miami

  • January 15 – Apocalypse BBQ Collaboration Dinner at Daniel’s Miami

  • January 22 – Steak & Cigar Night at Daniel’s Miami

All begin at 6:00 p.m.

Where

Exterior of Daniel’s Miami restaurant in Coral Gables
Daniel’s Miami sets the stage for refined Steak & Cigar Nights in the heart of Coral GablesPhoto Credit: The Louis Collection

Daniel’s Miami
La Terrazza Rooftop
Coral Gables, FL

Reservations are available exclusively through RESY. For updates, follow @danielsmiami on Instagram or visit danielssteak.com/miami

Table filled with steaks, seafood, sides, and desserts at Daniel’s Miami
Komodo Miami Celebrates Peking Duck Day With a Limited-Time Duck Week Dining Experience

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Events
Drinks
Food
News
Press releases

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com