Daniel’s Miami Brings Back Steak & Cigar Nights with an Apocalypse BBQ Collaboration
MIAMI, FL (January 2026) — Daniel’s Miami, announces the return of its signature Steak & Cigar Nights this January on La Terrazza Rooftop, offering guests an elevated evening of premium steaks, cigars, and curated beverages. The series will feature a special one-night-only collaboration dinner with Miami local favorite Apocalypse BBQ on Thursday, January 15 at 6 p.m.
Hosted by Chef Danny Ganem, Culinary Director of Gioia Hospitality, in collaboration with Jeff Budnechky of Apocalypse BBQ, the January 15 event blends Daniel’s steakhouse tradition with Apocalypse BBQ’s open-flame expertise for a bold and refined culinary experience under the stars.
Guests attending the collaboration dinner can expect prime and Wagyu cuts, smoked and grilled specialties prepared live over fire, hand-selected premium cigars, specialty cocktails featuring Bacardi Spirits, and curated wine selections from Constellation Brands.
“We’re genuinely excited to collaborate with Jeff and the Apocalypse BBQ team, who have become a true local favorite by creating something that goes beyond great food, it’s an experience. Bringing Jeff together with our chef Danny is about putting two creative minds in the same space and letting live fire take the lead. Daniel’s has always been rooted in community and known for meaningful wine collaborations, and this felt like the right moment to take that idea to the next level. As one of the top steakhouses in the country, we’re proud to create something special for the city, a night built around bold flavors, craftsmanship, and the kind of energy you won’t want to miss,” said Thomas Angelo, Founder of Gioia Hospitality.
In addition to the collaboration dinner, Daniel’s Miami will host its standard Steak & Cigar Nights on January 8 and January 22, beginning at 6 p.m., showcasing the restaurant’s world-renowned steak program, premium cigars, and thoughtfully curated beverages in a sophisticated rooftop setting.
Together, the January Steak & Cigar Nights offer multiple opportunities to indulge, from classic steakhouse elegance to an exclusive live-fire collaboration, all set against the sweeping rooftop ambiance of La Terrazza.
Steak & Cigar Nights Dates
January 8 – Steak & Cigar Night at Daniel’s Miami
January 15 – Apocalypse BBQ Collaboration Dinner at Daniel’s Miami
January 22 – Steak & Cigar Night at Daniel’s Miami
All begin at 6:00 p.m.
Where
Daniel’s Miami
La Terrazza Rooftop
Coral Gables, FL
Reservations are available exclusively through RESY. For updates, follow @danielsmiami on Instagram or visit danielssteak.com/miami.
