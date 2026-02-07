Delano Miami Beach Partners with Paris Society to Bring Acclaimed Culinary Concepts to U.S.
Delano, the iconic centerpiece of Miami Beach, will officially reopen its doors in preview in late March 2026, unveiling an extraordinary transformation that decisively pays tribute to the dynamic spirit of Miami.
At the core of this bold new chapter is an introduction of world-renowned culinary concepts to the United States, in collaboration with Paris Society. This marks the hospitality group's inaugural venture into the American market, featuring the luxurious Italian favorite Gigi Rigolatto, and World’s 50 Best-listed Mimi Kakushi. Since its founding in 2008 by Laurent de Gourcuff, Paris Society has established itself as a powerhouse in the hospitality industry, with a growing portfolio of over 70 venues, including restaurants, clubs, hotels, and event spaces in the ultra-premium and luxury lifestyle sectors.
“Our expansion into Miami marks an exciting new chapter for Paris Society. With the introduction of Gigi Rigolatto and Mimi Kakushi to the U.S. market, we’re bringing our design-led approach to dining and lifestyle, where cuisine, atmosphere, and experience come together in a city that shares our global vision. Opening at Delano Miami Beach, and as part of the Ennismore family, makes this collaboration feel like a natural extension of our world.”
Rizwan Kassim, CEO
Gigi Rigolatto
After Paris, St. Tropez, Rome, Dubai and Bodrum, Gigi Rigolatto is bringing its signature Alla Grande state of mind to Delano Miami Beach, celebrating the art of living where everyone comes together to share a festive, unique, and unforgettable experience. Gigi’s is a masterclass in Italian hospitality, evoking a Mediterranean escape where guests can savor exceptional cuisine enveloped in the signature electric energy. This ambiance-driven oasis, designed by Hugo Toro, offers a vibrant and inviting atmosphere inspired by the elegant hospitality of its coastal and Parisienne sister restaurants. The restaurant’s walls are adorned with mineral plaster, intricately carved wooden panels, and accented with yellow Sienna marble that complements the custom furniture.
Spanning from Delano’s first floor to The Beach Club, guests can choose to be seated in three distinct areas: an indoor restaurant, poolside tables, and beach cabanas. Each section is seamlessly connected through carefully considered design elements, including coral stone chosen for its exceptionally light hue, which enhances the airy, elegant aesthetic of the spaces, warm service, and lively musical programming. The signature Bellini Bar serves as the gateway from the property to the beach, inviting guests to enjoy refreshing cocktails along with a specially curated menu designed for oceanfront dining. In addition to the venues, Gigi Rigolatto boasts a private dining room that can accommodate up to 16 guests.
The menu is centered around cultivating an essential quality of food rooted in simplicity. From Arancini to Linguini with lobster, beef carpaccio to veal scaloppini alla Milanese, Gigi’s offerings are refined and generous, friendly and sunny. No matter the selection or course, Gigi’s gastronomy always invites sharing, with pleasure as the key theme.
To capture the true essence of the brand—defined by luxury, effortless refinement, and elevated indulgence—Gigi Rigolatto’s concept store is a destination in its own right. This adjoining retail space features a carefully curated selection of clothing and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as homeware and wellness products, often the result of thoughtfully chosen brand collaborations. Guests can also discover Gigi’s custom scent within the store, an olfactory identity characterized by spicy, floral, leathery, and powdery notes, creating an enchanting embodiment of Gigi’s charismatic spirit.
Mimi Kakushi
Mimi Kakushi, the acclaimed 1920s Osaka-inspired Japanese restaurant, known for its blend of traditional and modern Japanese cuisine, as well as its award-winning cocktail program, will be located on the fourth floor of the hotel, Mimi Kakushi will be accessible exclusively to the Delano Members Club and hotel guests. Designed by PIRAJEEN LEES, Mimi Kakushi’s setting is built on a rich narrative, authentically celebrating Oriental Art Deco by bringing the essence of the 1920s into the modern day. The space is layered with light, textures, contrasts, and natural materials, echoed through the setting’s subtle olfactory that sweeps through like a breeze under a Sakura tree. Wooden screens offer spatial flexibility, while the furniture, inspired by Japanese colonial influences, pairs with the lush decorative fabrics, hand-painted walls and luxurious table settings.
Mimi Kakushi’s menu fuses a taste of the East with the rhythm of the West. With playful twists on well-known Japanese classics, diners will enjoy hot and cold sharing plates of sashimi, sushi, tempura and gyoza, all prepared from the alluring sushi counter. Moving through the menu, you’ll discover the popular oven-baked black cod, Donabe rice pot, and Kagoshima wagyu beef -- satisfying the most discerning and yearning of appetites. To finish the meal, the signature electric dessert list will tempt you to end the meal with the most delectable of choices.
The most intriguing element of the Mimi Kakushi experience is the cocktail offering, which takes its inspiration from the life and work of Japanese silent film actor Sessue Hayakawa. Each drink is dedicated to a role he brought to life on the silver screen, from the Nara Nara, which is a striking martini encased in ice to represent his wartime espionage, or the Tsuru-Nita that reflects the tension of a prince torn between passion and duty in London’s high society. Blending both a flavor experience with a cinematic moment, every sip will transport guests into the silent era.
The auditory experience at Mimi Kakushi is deliberately crafted, drawing from the historic record bars and lounges of Japan and blended with contemporary electronic beats. The curation effortlessly merges the unique sounds of Osaka with the dynamic energy of Tokyo, highlighted by live performances interspersed for a truly elevated atmosphere.
Mimi Kakushi, Dubai’s leading destination for authentic Japanese cuisine and mixology, ranks #36 on The World’s 50 Best Bars and #1 in the Middle East at the ceremony which took place on October 8th, 2025. Mimi Kakushi was the only venue in the United Arab Emirates to feature on this year’s list. Further cementing its position on the regional dining scene, Mimi Kakushi also ranks #37 on MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025. Together, these accolades reflect the team’s continued commitment to delivering an exceptional Japanese food and beverage experience inspired by the spirit of 1920s Osaka.
