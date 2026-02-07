Delano Miami Beach Partners with Paris Society to Bring Acclaimed Culinary Concepts to U.S.

Mimi Kakushi, the acclaimed 1920s Osaka-inspired Japanese restaurant, known for its blend of traditional and modern Japanese cuisine, as well as its award-winning cocktail program, will be located on the fourth floor of the hotel, Mimi Kakushi will be accessible exclusively to the Delano Members Club and hotel guests. Designed by PIRAJEEN LEES, Mimi Kakushi’s setting is built on a rich narrative, authentically celebrating Oriental Art Deco by bringing the essence of the 1920s into the modern day. The space is layered with light, textures, contrasts, and natural materials, echoed through the setting’s subtle olfactory that sweeps through like a breeze under a Sakura tree. Wooden screens offer spatial flexibility, while the furniture, inspired by Japanese colonial influences, pairs with the lush decorative fabrics, hand-painted walls and luxurious table settings.