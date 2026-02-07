Old Cutler Inn Now Open for All-Day Dining with New Breakfast Window, Lunch and Sunday Brunch Menus
Old Cutler Inn, the reimagined neighborhood favorite nestled along Old Cutler Road, is expanding its daytime offerings with the launch of breakfast, lunch, and Sunday brunch programs, further establishing the restaurant as a true all-day destination for the Palmetto Bay community and beyond.
“Thanks to the overwhelming support from our community, expanding into all-day dining felt like the right move. We wanted to remain a place locals and visitors can count on at any time of day.”
Ben Pascarella, Co-Owner of Old Cutler Inn
Old Cutler Inn now offers a Breakfast Window, open Wednesdays through Sundays from 7:30 AM to 10:30 AM, designed for both grab-and-go convenience and relaxed patio mornings. The breakfast menu features classics with a twist, including an Egg & Cheddar Sandwich on brioche, a Classic Breakfast Burrito, Bagel & Lox, Avocado Toast, and a South Florida–inspired Açaí Bowl. Guests can pair breakfast with specialty coffee drinks, fresh juices, smoothies, or boozy breakfast favorites like mimosas, bellinis, Bloody Marys, and espresso martinis.
Lunch is also now available Wednesday through Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM, featuring a thoughtfully curated menu that balances lighter daytime fare with midday classics. Highlights include fresh salads such as the Blackened Shrimp Cobb, must-try sandwiches like the Turkey Club, and bowls, from the Asian Salmon to Steak Frites, designed for both business lunches and leisurely afternoons, all rooted in fresh ingredients and bold flavor.
On Sundays from 10 AM to 4 PM, Old Cutler Inn transitions into a lively Sunday Brunch, featuring a buffet with staples such as scrambled eggs, home fries, sausage, bacon, biscuits & gravy, fresh fruit, and more, paired with à la carte tasting-style menu that encourages sharing and sampling across the table. Dishes include Corned Beef Hash with sunny egg, Eggs Benedict with miso-glazed ham and hollandaise, Avocado Toast with queso blanco, Shrimp & Grits, Quiche Lorraine, Steak Tips with smashed parmesan fingerlings, and Silver Dollar Pancakes topped with bananas foster and caramelized walnuts. A Buttermilk Fried Chicken Slider rounds out the offerings - American comfort fare in Old Cutler Inn’s signature style. Select dates will feature live music, adding to the vibrant atmosphere. The experience is $50 per person, with an optional $25 per person bottomless beverage package. Kids can enjoy the buffet and tasting dishes for $20.
With its inviting surroundings, historic charm, and community-forward atmosphere, Old Cutler Inn’s expanded programming reflects the evolving lifestyle of Palmetto Bay - offering a seamless transition from morning coffee to leisurely lunch gatherings and ending the night with shared stories at dinner.
Breakfast Window: Wednesdays - Sundays, 7:30 AM – 10:30 AM
Lunch: Wednesdays - Saturdays, 11 AM - 4 PM
Dinner: Mondays - Thursdays & Sundays, 4 PM - 10 PM; Fridays & Saturdays, 4 PM - 11 PM
Sunday Brunch: Sundays, 10 AM – 4 PM
The restaurant is located at 16800 Old Cutler Rd, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157. For menus and more information, visit oldcutlerinn.com.
