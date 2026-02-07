Pembroke Gardens Expands Retail Mix with New Tenants in Apparel, Dining, and More

JetSet Pilates: a boutique fitness studio offering instructor-led reformer Pilates classes;

COACH: the global fashion house celebrated for its commitment to craftsmanship and luxury leather goods, accessories and ready-to-wear collections;

Aerie: featuring a curated assortment of intimates, activewear, and lifestyle apparel;

And Rowan: a pioneering ear-piercing concept providing services performed by licensed nurses, alongside a thoughtfully curated selection of fine jewelry.