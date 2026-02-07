Pembroke Gardens Expands Retail Mix with New Tenants in Apparel, Dining, and More
A slate of new tenants is arriving at Pembroke Gardens as the open-air shopping destination continues to expand its mix of retailers across apparel, fitness, dining and home categories with the announcement of several new tenants.
Now opened, J. Jill, occupies 3,359 square feet and offers women’s apparel and accessories designed for effortless, everyday wear. The retailer joins Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, a 1,977 square-foot café, offering coffee, espresso beverages alongside a selection of light fare.
“Pembroke Gardens continues to expand its retail collection with an exciting list of new stores opening in 2026. The combination of boutique offerings and national brands aligns with our vision to continue positioning Pembroke Gardens as the shopping destination of choice in the greater Broward County metro market.”
Stuart Biel, Senior Vice President, Federal Realty Investment Trust
Previously announced and soon to open tenants slated to open in the coming months include:
JetSet Pilates: a boutique fitness studio offering instructor-led reformer Pilates classes;
COACH: the global fashion house celebrated for its commitment to craftsmanship and luxury leather goods, accessories and ready-to-wear collections;
Aerie: featuring a curated assortment of intimates, activewear, and lifestyle apparel;
And Rowan: a pioneering ear-piercing concept providing services performed by licensed nurses, alongside a thoughtfully curated selection of fine jewelry.
Later this year, Pembroke Gardens will welcome a curated lineup of home and kitchen retailers, led by Pottery Barn, West Elm and Williams Sonoma.
For more information, please visit https://www.pembrokegardens.com/ for updates on upcoming openings.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.