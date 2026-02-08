Art of Giving Back: Miami's Creative Community Rallies for Cancer Research
On Thursday, January 29, 2026, the Miami Design District gathered leaders from fashion, sports, and the arts for its annual Art of Giving Back charity event, hosted inside the AMIRI boutique. The evening marked the official debut of the Miami Design District x Dolphins Cancer Challenge team jersey, designed by acclaimed artist Lauren Halsey, and reinforced the district’s ongoing commitment to community-driven philanthropy.
The event was hosted by Craig Robins, President and CEO of Dacra, alongside Mike Amiri, Founder and Creative Director of AMIRI. Together, they welcomed guests for an evening that blended creative expression with meaningful action in support of cancer research.
A Jersey Designed With Purpose
Created specifically for the Miami Design District cycling team participating in the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, the limited-edition Pro Team Training Jersey reflects Halsey’s distinct visual language and long-standing focus on community engagement. Developed in partnership with Rapha, the jersey will be worn by Miami Design District riders during DCC XVI and is also available for purchase, with proceeds directly supporting life-saving research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Guests were invited to register on-site to join the Miami Design District DCC team, using a QR-activated jersey display that allowed attendees to sign up and begin fundraising in real time. The interactive element underscored the event’s goal of transforming awareness into immediate participation.
Art, Sound, and Community
Live sounds by Paperwater set the tone throughout the evening, complementing the boutique setting and reinforcing the cultural dimension of the initiative. The Art of Giving Back event continues to serve as a meeting point for creative communities and philanthropic leadership, aligning Miami’s design-forward identity with causes that extend well beyond aesthetics.
A Broader Commitment to Cancer Research
The Art of Giving Back initiative is part of a year-round partnership between the Miami Design District and the Miami Dolphins, united in their support for those impacted by cancer. Since its founding in 2010, the Dolphins Cancer Challenge has brought together tens of thousands of riders, runners, and walkers, raising nearly $100 million for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The upcoming DCC XVI event will take place on February 28, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium, once again convening the South Florida community in a collective effort to advance research and care.
Continuing a Creative Legacy
Halsey’s collaboration joins a respected lineage of Miami Design District x DCC artist partners, including Mario Ayala, Bisa Butler, Daniel Arsham, Urs Fischer, and Harmony Korine. Each artist-designed jersey brings a distinct creative perspective to the ride, turning functional sportswear into a platform for expression and advocacy.
Notable attendees included Miami Dolphins players Malik Washington, Patrick Paul, and Jonah Savaiinaea; artists Amani Lewis and Zak Ové; Stephen D. Nimer, Director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center; Javier Sanchez, Executive Director of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge; and leaders across hospitality, finance, and culture.
As Miami continues to define itself at the crossroads of art, fashion, and sport, the Art of Giving Back event demonstrated how design-driven platforms can mobilize real-world impact. In the Miami Design District, creativity once again became a catalyst for change.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.