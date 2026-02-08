Craig Robins & Mike Amiri
Craig Robins & Mike AmiriPhoto Credit: World Red Eye
Art of Giving Back: Miami's Creative Community Rallies for Cancer Research

Design Meets Philanthropy: Miami's Art of Giving Back Supports Cancer Fight
On Thursday, January 29, 2026, the Miami Design District gathered leaders from fashion, sports, and the arts for its annual Art of Giving Back charity event, hosted inside the AMIRI boutique. The evening marked the official debut of the Miami Design District x Dolphins Cancer Challenge team jersey, designed by acclaimed artist Lauren Halsey, and reinforced the district’s ongoing commitment to community-driven philanthropy.

The event was hosted by Craig Robins, President and CEO of Dacra, alongside Mike Amiri, Founder and Creative Director of AMIRI. Together, they welcomed guests for an evening that blended creative expression with meaningful action in support of cancer research.

Jonah Savaiinaea, Malik Washington, Craig Robins, Mike Amiri, Patrick Paul, Keneth Grant
Jonah Savaiinaea, Malik Washington, Craig Robins, Mike Amiri, Patrick Paul, Keneth GrantPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

A Jersey Designed With Purpose

Created specifically for the Miami Design District cycling team participating in the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, the limited-edition Pro Team Training Jersey reflects Halsey’s distinct visual language and long-standing focus on community engagement. Developed in partnership with Rapha, the jersey will be worn by Miami Design District riders during DCC XVI and is also available for purchase, with proceeds directly supporting life-saving research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Guests were invited to register on-site to join the Miami Design District DCC team, using a QR-activated jersey display that allowed attendees to sign up and begin fundraising in real time. The interactive element underscored the event’s goal of transforming awareness into immediate participation.

Art, Sound, and Community

Live sounds by Paperwater set the tone throughout the evening, complementing the boutique setting and reinforcing the cultural dimension of the initiative. The Art of Giving Back event continues to serve as a meeting point for creative communities and philanthropic leadership, aligning Miami’s design-forward identity with causes that extend well beyond aesthetics.

A Broader Commitment to Cancer Research

Avra Jain, Danie Gomez Ortigoza
Avra Jain, Danie Gomez OrtigozaPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

The Art of Giving Back initiative is part of a year-round partnership between the Miami Design District and the Miami Dolphins, united in their support for those impacted by cancer. Since its founding in 2010, the Dolphins Cancer Challenge has brought together tens of thousands of riders, runners, and walkers, raising nearly $100 million for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The upcoming DCC XVI event will take place on February 28, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium, once again convening the South Florida community in a collective effort to advance research and care.

Continuing a Creative Legacy

Amani Lewis, Sabrina Boasman, DJ Purple
Amani Lewis, Sabrina Boasman, DJ PurplePhoto Credit: World Red Eye

Halsey’s collaboration joins a respected lineage of Miami Design District x DCC artist partners, including Mario Ayala, Bisa Butler, Daniel Arsham, Urs Fischer, and Harmony Korine. Each artist-designed jersey brings a distinct creative perspective to the ride, turning functional sportswear into a platform for expression and advocacy.

Jared & Stacey Galbut, Craig Robins
Jared & Stacey Galbut, Craig RobinsPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

Notable attendees included Miami Dolphins players Malik Washington, Patrick Paul, and Jonah Savaiinaea; artists Amani Lewis and Zak Ové; Stephen D. Nimer, Director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center; Javier Sanchez, Executive Director of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge; and leaders across hospitality, finance, and culture.

Jimmy Graham, Andre Reid
Jimmy Graham, Andre ReidPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

As Miami continues to define itself at the crossroads of art, fashion, and sport, the Art of Giving Back event demonstrated how design-driven platforms can mobilize real-world impact. In the Miami Design District, creativity once again became a catalyst for change.

Craig Robins & Mike Amiri
Lauren Halsey Unveils Limited-Edition Jersey for Miami Design District's Cycling Team

