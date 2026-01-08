Lauren Halsey Unveils Limited-Edition Jersey for Miami Design District's Cycling Team
MIAMI, FL – (January 2026): The Miami Design District is proud to announce an inspired new collaboration with celebrated artist Lauren Halsey, who has designed a limited-edition Pro Team Training Jersey in partnership with Rapha. Created for the Miami Design District’s official cycling team participating in the Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC), the jersey will debut in January 2026.
Since its inception in 2010, the DCC has united tens of thousands of participants in Florida and beyond in an inspiring movement that has already raised nearly $100 million for cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System. Proceeds from the jersey’s sales will support groundbreaking cancer research efforts led by the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami. The jersey will be worn by participants of the Miami Design District team during the race and will also be available for purchase in-store at Rapha Miami and online at DesignDistrict.com.
The project bridges contemporary art, performance wear and community impact, and will culminate in a dynamic presence across multiple touchpoints in early 2026, including the DCC’s “Ride With The Champs” event and the Dolphins Cancer Challenge at Hard Rock Stadium on February 28th.
Known for her bold, aesthetic and deep civic engagement, Lauren Halsey (b. 1987, Los Angeles) brings her sculptural, socially conscious language to the cycling world through this limited-edition design. The jersey’s vibrant forms reference the visual codes of her South Central LA neighborhood - funk, geometry, signage - translated here into movement and material.
Halsey joins a celebrated roster of past Miami Design District x DCC collaborators including Mario Ayala, Bisa Butler, Daniel Arsham, Urs Fischer and Harmony Korine, whose jersey designs have brought a distinctive creative edge to the ride.
For more information, to register, or to donate, please visit: https://dolphinscancerchallenge.com/dcc
