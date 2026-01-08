Large mixed-media collage artwork featuring layered figures, symbols, and vibrant colors
Artwork by Lauren Halsey created for the Miami Design District x Rapha Dolphins Cancer Challenge collaborationPhoto Courtesy of Lauren Halsey and Miami Design District
Press Releases

Lauren Halsey Unveils Limited-Edition Jersey for Miami Design District's Cycling Team

Lauren Halsey Designs Limited-Edition Jersey for Miami Design District's DCC Team
3 min read

MIAMI, FL – (January 2026): The Miami Design District is proud to announce an inspired new collaboration with celebrated artist Lauren Halsey, who has designed a limited-edition Pro Team Training Jersey in partnership with Rapha. Created for the Miami Design District’s official cycling team participating in the Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC), the jersey will debut in January 2026.

Cyclist riding a bike while wearing a vibrant Rapha training jersey
Lauren Halsey’s limited-edition jersey created for the Dolphins Cancer ChallengePhoto Courtesy of Miami Design District and Rapha

Since its inception in 2010, the DCC has united tens of thousands of participants in Florida and beyond in an inspiring movement that has already raised nearly $100 million for cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System. Proceeds from the jersey’s sales will support groundbreaking cancer research efforts led by the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami. The jersey will be worn by participants of the Miami Design District team during the race and will also be available for purchase in-store at Rapha Miami and online at DesignDistrict.com.

The project bridges contemporary art, performance wear and community impact, and will culminate in a dynamic presence across multiple touchpoints in early 2026, including the DCC’s “Ride With The Champs” event and the Dolphins Cancer Challenge at Hard Rock Stadium on February 28th. 

Close view of a colorful mural with symbolic figures and graphic patterns
Detail from artwork by Lauren Halsey informing the jersey’s visual languagePhoto Courtesy of Lauren Halsey and Miami Design District
Large mixed-media collage artwork featuring layered figures, symbols, and vibrant colors
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Winter 2026

Known for her bold, aesthetic and deep civic engagement, Lauren Halsey (b. 1987, Los Angeles) brings her sculptural, socially conscious language to the cycling world through this limited-edition design. The jersey’s vibrant forms reference the visual codes of her South Central LA neighborhood - funk, geometry, signage - translated here into movement and material. 

Known for her bold, aesthetic and deep civic engagement, Lauren Halsey (b. 1987, Los Angeles) brings her sculptural, socially conscious language to the cycling world through this limited-edition design. The jersey’s vibrant forms reference the visual codes of her South Central LA neighborhood - funk, geometry, signage - translated here into movement and material. 

Cyclist wearing a colorful Miami Design District and Rapha jersey outdoors
The Miami Design District cycling jersey designed by Lauren Halsey in motionPhoto Courtesy of Miami Design District and Rapha

Halsey joins a celebrated roster of past Miami Design District x DCC collaborators including Mario Ayala, Bisa Butler, Daniel Arsham, Urs Fischer and Harmony Korine, whose jersey designs have brought a distinctive creative edge to the ride. 

For more information, to register, or to donate, please visit: https://dolphinscancerchallenge.com/dcc 

Person viewing a large mixed-media collage artwork in a gallery space
Artwork by Lauren Halsey presented at the Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: Jeff McLane, Courtesy of Lauren Halsey and Miami Design District
Large mixed-media collage artwork featuring layered figures, symbols, and vibrant colors
Sam Falls in Conversation With Nature: Ruinart’s Art Basel Miami Collaboration

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Art
Philanthropy
Sports
News
Press releases

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com