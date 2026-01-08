Lauren Halsey Unveils Limited-Edition Jersey for Miami Design District's Cycling Team

Since its inception in 2010, the DCC has united tens of thousands of participants in Florida and beyond in an inspiring movement that has already raised nearly $100 million for cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System. Proceeds from the jersey’s sales will support groundbreaking cancer research efforts led by the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami. The jersey will be worn by participants of the Miami Design District team during the race and will also be available for purchase in-store at Rapha Miami and online at DesignDistrict.com.