Welcoming the Year of the Horse, Shangri-La Style

Chinese New Year arrives with a sense of motion and possibility in 2026, and Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts is embracing the Year of the Horse with a global collection of stays and dining experiences designed to honor tradition while encouraging forward momentum.
In Chinese symbolism, the horse represents vitality, freedom, ambition, and new horizons. Across Shangri-La’s portfolio, that energy is interpreted through ceremonial Lion Dances, award-winning Chinese cuisine, refined tea rituals, and cultural moments that invite guests to mark the season with intention. From Abu Dhabi to Paris, each destination reflects the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, heritage, and hospitality rooted in meaning.
At Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Chinese New Year unfolds through a series of immersive dining and cultural experiences. A Lion Dance performing the traditional Cai Qing blessing takes place on February 17, bringing symbolism of prosperity and renewal into the heart of the property.
The Lunar Prosperity Tea, offered from January 29 through February 25, sets a contemplative tone, while Shang Palace hosts a Lunar Feast from February 11 to 18. Crafted by Master Chef Qiguo Su, the experience is paired with the ancient Gnoffo Tea Ceremony, performed by Tea Master Liu Ping.
Guests can also enjoy a limited-edition Lunar Afternoon Tea at the Lobby Lounge between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm. The menu blends sweet and savory selections, including Spiced Mandarin Fool, Midnight Sesame Macaron, Caramel and Mango Pearl, and dim sum classics such as chicken and prawn siu mai, har gow, and pan-fried beef dumplings. Pricing begins at AED 190 per person, inclusive of tea, coffee, and a zero-proof cocktail.
Chinese New Year dinners at Shang Palace run from 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm between February 11 and 18, with sharing menus starting at AED 388 per person. A Lunar brunch is offered February 17 and 18 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, starting at AED 298 per person.
At Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul, Chinese New Year celebrations run from February 11 to 18, blending Eastern tradition with a distinctly European setting.
The Lunar New Year Stay offers a refined three-night escape that includes daily Bosphorus-view breakfasts at IST TOO, a six-course dining experience at Shang Palace by Head Chef Cheng Lu, lunar-inspired in-room amenities, and a 25 percent savings at CHI, The Spa.
Afternoon tea takes on a ceremonial dimension with The Art of Tea, Year of the Horse Afternoon Tea, served in the Lobby Lounge from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Guests can expect Shang Palace dim sum, Peking duck bao buns, signature red horse macarons, an unlimited tea selection, and a live Kung Fu Tea ceremony. The experience is priced at 2,200 TRY per person.
Evenings culminate with The Year of the Horse Feast at Shang Palace, a six-course menu featuring sautéed tenderloin with spicy garlic sauce, delicately poached grouper, and classic Peking duck, followed by steamed custard buns filled with sweet cream. CHI, The Spa complements the festivities with its Asian Balance Ritual, a massage drawing on techniques from across Asia, concluding with a curated selection of Asian teas.
On February 9, Shangri-La The Shard, London hosts a one-night-only Lunar New Year bar takeover at GŎNG Bar, running from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
Award-winning Chinese bars Hope & Sesame and Bar SanYou, alongside The Living Room Bar by SanYou at The Silk Lakehouse, bring contemporary Chinese cocktail culture to London. Led by Hope & Sesame founder Bastien Ciocca and Aaron Ao, the evening centers on a bespoke menu of baijiu-led cocktails, paired with panoramic skyline views from one of the city’s highest bars.
At Shangri-La Colombo, Shang Palace presents A Feast for the New Year from February 16 to 22. The refined set menu highlights Shang Palace baked crab, steamed barramundi with red chopped chili sauce, and wok-fried prawns with XO sauce. Lunch is served from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and dinner from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm, starting at LKR 10,888++ per person.
Further south, Shangri-La Hambantota offers a family-style Chinese New Year feast at Sera Restaurant from February 17 through March 3. Inspired by reunion and prosperity, the menu includes assorted dim sum, black pepper lamb, hot garlic prawns, crispy noodles, sizzling chicken, and Chinese mango pudding. Dinner is served from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm at LKR 15,000 net per person.
At Shangri-La Le Touessrok, Mauritius, a Lunar New Year dinner celebration takes place on February 17 at TSK. The evening features auspicious flavors alongside a dragon dance, with dishes such as seared chicken gyoza, traditional Peking duck, roasted baby chicken with five-spice and plum sauce, and mandarin orange cheesecake. Dinner runs from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm.
Chinese New Year celebrations at Shangri-La Paris balance culinary precision with cultural ritual. Lion Dance performances take place on February 17 at 11:00 am and February 22 at 11:45 am.
On February 22, La Bauhinia hosts a special brunch from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, priced at €178 per person. Curated by Executive Chef Simon Havage, the menu includes dim sum selections, salmon and sea bream sashimi, and classic sweet and sour pork.
From February 12 to 17, Shang Palace presents a celebration menu from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, priced at €198 per person excluding drinks. Chef Tony Xu’s menu features yellowtail Lo Hei with Kristal caviar, lobster long ha kao, and roasted Peking duck, offering an elegant expression of Chinese gastronomy in a Parisian setting.
Across continents and cultures, Shangri-La’s Chinese New Year experiences share a common thread. Each is designed to honor heritage while creating space for renewal and connection. As the Year of the Horse begins, the brand’s global celebrations invite guests to move forward with purpose, guided by ritual, craftsmanship, and a sense of shared momentum that transcends borders.
