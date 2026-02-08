Manari Yachts Unveils Game-Changing 52-Foot Model at Palm Beach Show
New Miami-based yacht brand Manari Yachts has launched its first model and it is already redefining expectations in its class. The Manari 52, set for its world debut at the Palm Beach International Boat Show (March 25-29, 2026), enters the market as one of the fastest Volvo IPS-powered 52-foot yachts in the world, establishing a new performance benchmark in the segment.
From the very first renderings, Manari’s debut yacht signaled a bold new direction. Now launched, the 52-footer confirms the arrival of a brand determined to set standards, not follow them. Close collaboration with some of the best-known names in the yacht design business has created a striking profile of clean, modern lines and a low-slung superstructure, paired with a refined interior that balances contemporary elegance with deep comfort.
Manari’s philosophy is simple: time on the water should be unforgettable. The yacht seamlessly blends elegant interiors with carefree outdoor living. At the helm, the driving experience is treated with the same ambition. Performance sets the Manari 52 apart as a genuine category leader. Advanced Volvo IPS propulsion delivers razor-sharp handling and exhilarating speeds of up to 47 knots, placing the yacht at the forefront of its class worldwide. This is not simply a fast yacht — it is a new reference point for what a 52-footer can be.
Styling is always open to owner specification, yet Manari’s design vision speaks clearly of exclusivity and enduring taste. The brand itself bridges worlds. Headquartered in Miami, with a strong presence in St Tropez, Ibiza, Dubai and Hong Kong, it reflects a truly international outlook and clientele.
The first Manari 52 has now splashed at the build yard in Turkey, marking a key milestone for the experienced team driving this ambitious project. The yacht is currently undergoing final finishing and checks ahead of shipment to the United States.
Manari Yachts’s strength lies not only in the product itself, but in the depth of expertise behind the brand. And with an established presence in Florida, the Mediterranean and Asia, the company is positioned to support its clientele wherever they cruise, ensuring a seamless ownership journey across the world’s key yachting regions. It is this quiet confidence in both product and service that defines the spirit behind Manari’s guiding line: “Crafted for Those Who Know.”
