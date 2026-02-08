Mandarin Oriental Bangkok Celebrates 150 Years with Sporty & Rich Collaboration
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok is delighted to announce the launch of an exciting new partnership with Sporty & Rich in celebration of the hotel’s 150th anniversary.
Sporty & Rich has evolved into a globally recognised brand known for its high-end, lifestyle fashion that blends leisure and active clothing with a sophisticated, high-quality, chic and health-conscious aesthetic.
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok 150th anniversary capsule collection
The collaboration with trend-setting Sporty & Rich has resulted in the creation of a wellness-inspired collection, including co-branded crew necks, T-shirts, pyjama sets, tote bags, caps and more. The premium apparel and accessories feature the hotel’s signature celadon colour – a new hue for Sporty & Rich that reflects Mandarin Oriental’s essence of destination and the unique Thai history of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok.
A perfect fit
Sporty & Rich and Mandarin Oriental are well matched, with shared values of: an emphasis on high quality, with expertise, precision and excellence a top priority; a pioneering spirit that looks to the future with new aims and ideas; and a commitment to sustainability, mindful consumption and social responsibility.
The first of its kind in Asia, this partnership is an exciting development, especially as Sporty & Rich's lifestyle origins are so perfectly in tune with the 150-year legacy of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. The outcome? A carefully curated collection that celebrates wellness, heritage and effortless style.
“We’re delighted to collaborate with Sporty & Rich and we’re proud of the Mandarin Oriental x Sporty & Rich co-branded anniversary capsule collection. This gives us an opportunity to bring fresh new fashion trends in leisurewear and activewear to our hotel and spa guests.”
Alex Schellenberger, Chief Brand & Marketing Officer
Customers can find the Mandarin Oriental x Sporty & Rich collection at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok; at Central Group malls in Bangkok; and at Mandarin Oriental, New York in March 2026. Worldwide shipping will also be available.
