Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok 150th anniversary capsule collection
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok 150th anniversary capsule collectionPhoto Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok
Press Releases

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok Celebrates 150 Years with Sporty & Rich Collaboration

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok Unveils Exclusive Collection with Sporty & Rich for 150th Anniversary
2 min read

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok is delighted to announce the launch of an exciting new partnership with Sporty & Rich in celebration of the hotel’s 150th anniversary.

Sporty & Rich has evolved into a globally recognised brand known for its high-end, lifestyle fashion that blends leisure and active clothing with a sophisticated, high-quality, chic and health-conscious aesthetic.

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok 150th anniversary capsule collection

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok 150th anniversary capsule collection
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok 150th anniversary capsule collectionPhoto Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

The collaboration with trend-setting Sporty & Rich has resulted in the creation of a wellness-inspired collection, including co-branded crew necks, T-shirts, pyjama sets, tote bags, caps and more. The premium apparel and accessories feature the hotel’s signature celadon colour – a new hue for Sporty & Rich that reflects Mandarin Oriental’s essence of destination and the unique Thai history of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok.

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok 150th anniversary capsule collection
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok 150th anniversary capsule collectionPhoto Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

A perfect fit

Sporty & Rich and Mandarin Oriental are well matched, with shared values of: an emphasis on high quality, with expertise, precision and excellence a top priority; a pioneering spirit that looks to the future with new aims and ideas; and a commitment to sustainability, mindful consumption and social responsibility.

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok 150th anniversary capsule collection
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok 150th anniversary capsule collectionPhoto Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

The first of its kind in Asia, this partnership is an exciting development, especially as Sporty & Rich's lifestyle origins are so perfectly in tune with the 150-year legacy of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. The outcome? A carefully curated collection that celebrates wellness, heritage and effortless style.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Sporty & Rich and we’re proud of the Mandarin Oriental x Sporty & Rich co-branded anniversary capsule collection. This gives us an opportunity to bring fresh new fashion trends in leisurewear and activewear to our hotel and spa guests.”

Alex Schellenberger, Chief Brand & Marketing Officer

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok 150th anniversary capsule collection
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok 150th anniversary capsule collectionPhoto Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

Customers can find the Mandarin Oriental x Sporty & Rich collection at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok; at Central Group malls in Bangkok; and at Mandarin Oriental, New York in March 2026. Worldwide shipping will also be available.

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok 150th anniversary capsule collection
New Year’s Eve in Bangkok: The River Cruise That Turns Midnight Into Magic

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Accommodations
Fashion
Global
News
Press releases

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com