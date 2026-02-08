Revekka Palaiologou's Dion: Where Digital Meets Real-Life Connections
For Revekka Palaiologou, technology isn’t about more screen time - it’s about better real life. The Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, praised as a “trailblazer” by GRAZIA Magazine, is the co-founder and CEO of Dion, the world’s first social network built around intentional, real-world gestures. Her philosophy is simple: the first move matters. Palaiologou has built Dion as a revolution disguised as a social club. Members don’t swipe - they send. From matcha to martinis, smoothies to sangria, Dion enables users to send drinks to one another at a curated network of destinations, transforming digital interaction into physical connection. Its hotspots include New York institutions like Zero Bond and Casa Cipriani, alongside global destinations such as Gaia and Forte dei Marmi.
Now, Dion is expanding that vision with the launch of Circles, private, context-driven communities that organize connection around shared identity. From run clubs and wellness communities to venues and events, Circles allow members to meet people from their world, not strangers, and interact through the same intentional gestures that define Dion.
The numbers signal cultural momentum. Since launch, Dion has approved approximately 12,000 members from more than 50,000 applications, saw 32,000+ drinks sent worldwide, and facilitated more than 30k connections. Members aren’t just toasting - they’re landing jobs, finding partners, forming companies, and sparking the kinds of serendipitous moments that once happened naturally before life moved behind screens. With Circles, Dion is scaling not by building one massive network, but by activating thousands of high-intent communities in parallel, creating new moments for connection without increasing friction or noise. Investors have taken notice: in summer 2025, Dion raised $2 million in a SAFE round at a $20 million valuation cap from notable investors in the industry.
“We built Dion around a simple belief: the first move matters. Buying someone a drink is one of the oldest social gestures we have, and we turned that into a modern way to connect that feels intentional, human, and real."
Revekka Palaiologou
Born and raised in Greece, Palaiologou grew up immersed in a culture where hospitality is second nature. She often cites Steve Jobs as an influence - not for mythology, but for his belief that technology should feel emotional and intuitive. After earning her MEng in Electrical and Computer Engineering from NTUA, she moved to London and joined Bloomberg in 2016, rising to Senior Software Engineer. There, she built mission-critical financial systems processing billions of data points daily, gaining deep expertise in reliability, scale, and performance under pressure.
Alongside her engineering career, Palaiologou became a visible advocate for leadership in tech. She has delivered keynotes on building systems at scale, career growth, and personal branding, and served in leadership roles within Women in Technology London. She has also spoken at major global gatherings, including the renowned Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing, helping empower women to thrive in male-dominated industries.
Now, with Dion live in cities like New York, Miami, Dubai, and Mexico City and expanding globally, Palaiologou is channeling her technical rigor into a distinctly human mission: designing technology that elevates connection rather than replacing it.
As Dion continues to grow, one thing remains constant - Palaiologou’s belief that meaningful connection starts with a thoughtful first move.
“Dion isn’t just connecting people, it’s building an ecosystem. We’re bringing together individuals, communities, venues, and brands in a way that feels natural, not transactional. Dion circles allow culture to move through real-world networks, where a single gesture can spark connection, commerce, and shared experience.”
Revekka Palaiologou
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.