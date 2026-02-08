Timeluxe Officially Opens at Miami Worldcenter with Elegant Grand Opening Celebration
Miami Worldcenter, the dynamic 27-acre mixed-use shopping, dining, and lifestyle destination in the heart of Downtown Miami, has officially welcomed Timeluxe, a new luxury timepiece and fine jewelry boutique.
Now open at 150 NE 8th Street, Unit #151, directly facing Miami Worldcenter’s World Square Plaza, Timeluxe officially celebrated its grand opening with an elegant evening that welcomed guests into a refined world of luxury timepieces and fine jewelry. The event showcased a curated selection of renowned brands while offering attendees a first look at the boutique’s sophisticated design and elevated shopping experience.
Guests enjoyed personalized service and light refreshments, while meaningful conversations centered around craftsmanship and style. The opening marked the beginning of Timeluxe as a premier destination for luxury in the community.
Timeluxe joins Miami Worldcenter’s collection of high-end retail, dining, and lifestyle concepts, complementing globally recognized brands and best-in-class experiential offerings. Its opening reinforces Miami Worldcenter’s reputation as a premier urban destination, featuring world-class dining, retail, entertainment, public spaces, luxury residences, and hospitality steps from transit, the waterfront, and Miami’s cultural core.
“Timeluxe is a natural fit for Miami Worldcenter’s evolving luxury and lifestyle offering. As Downtown Miami continues to transform into a true live-work-play destination, brands like Timeluxe elevate the experience by bringing craftsmanship, design, and personalized service to the heart of the city.”
Nitin Motwani, Managing Partner of Miami Worldcenter Associates
“Miami Worldcenter has changed the dynamic of Downtown Miami bringing an environment that blends, art, culture, shopping, dining and daily needs to the area, an engaging and inviting destination option for locals and visitors. “Timeluxe adds to the array of premier shopping options that appeals to a broad demographic.”
Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group
Anchored by Downtown Miami’s first Apple store, Miami Worldcenter blends iconic global brands with best-in-class wellness and lifestyle offerings. Retailers such as Sephora, Lululemon, Ray-Ban, Free People, Savage X Fenty, The Container Store, Lucid Motors, Posman Books, and HźP Sneakers & Streetwear join a growing collection of beauty, fitness, and service concepts including SkinSpirit, Blo Blow Dry Bar, The Spot Barbershop, Club Studio, and Openbank by Santander. Beyond shopping, Miami Worldcenter offers family-friendly entertainment and experiences ranging from Lucky Strike bowling to the immersive Museum of Ice Cream – cementing its place as Downtown’s go-to destination for all-day entertainment.
Miami Worldcenter’s culinary lineup spans standout concepts like Maple & Ash and its two companion venues – Eight Bar, a sleek cocktail lounge, and The Studio at Maple & Ash, an intimate, high-energy dining experience – alongside Sixty Vines, Serafina, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Sweet Paris Cręperie & Café, and Starbucks. Local favorites including Brasserie Laurel, Chug’s Express, and El Vecino Cigar & Cocktail Bar round out the offerings, with acclaimed rooftop hotspot Juvia set to open this year.
