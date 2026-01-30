KARYU Brings Tokyo’s Michelin-Starred Wagyu Kaiseki to Miami Design District
Miami’s dining landscape continues to deepen its global reach with the arrival of KARYU, the U.S. debut of Tokyo’s Michelin one-star Oniku Karyu. Opening February 4, 2026, in the Miami Design District, the restaurant introduces the city to the refined discipline of wagyu kaiseki, a multi-course culinary tradition centered on balance, seasonality, and precision. The project is led by acclaimed Chef Haruka Katayanagi in partnership with Spicy Hospitality Group, marking a significant moment for Japanese fine dining in the United States.
At its core, KARYU translates the philosophy of its Tokyo flagship into a setting that feels considered, restrained, and intentional. The restaurant approaches wagyu not as a luxury statement, but as a cultural craft shaped by centuries of breeding, care, and respect. Each course reflects that lineage, offering a progression designed to highlight texture, temperature, and the natural character of the beef.
“Every dish tells a story. Wagyu is not just about richness - it’s about spirit. It carries the patience of the farmer, the precision of the butcher, and the sensitivity of the chef. Bringing that philosophy to Miami allows us to share the true heart of Japanese cuisine and omotenashi.”
Chef Haruka Katayanagi
A Michelin Legacy, Led by a Tokyo-Trained Team
To preserve the integrity of Oniku Karyu’s Michelin-starred approach, Chef Katayanagi’s protégés are relocating from Japan to lead the Miami outpost. Head Chef Hiroshi Morito, Sous Chef and Sommelier Seishiro Tatsukawa, and Service Director Akiho Saito will oversee both kitchen and dining room operations, ensuring the same level of hospitality and artistry that has defined the restaurant in Tokyo.
That commitment to authenticity extends beyond technique to sourcing. KARYU is the only restaurant in the United States to serve wagyu from Ueda Chikusan, a family-run, full-cycle cattle ranch in the mountains of Hyōgo Prefecture. The ranch raises only Tajimaguro cattle, the purest lineage of Tajima-gyu and the genetic foundation of Kobe beef. With a limited number of animals raised each month, the beef is prized for its traceability, marbling, and depth of flavor, making it a rare offering even in Japan.
Inside the Wagyu Kaiseki Experience
KARYU’s opening menu presents a structured yet fluid progression of courses that showcase Tajimaguro through both traditional and contemporary expressions. The experience begins with Nikusui, a clear beef broth designed to awaken the palate with restraint and umami. From there, dishes unfold with a sense of rhythm and contrast.
Highlights include a Beef Cutlet Sandwich made with Kobe beef tenderloin, offering a playful interlude within the formal kaiseki structure, and the KARYU “Taco” Tribute, where lettuce replaces the tortilla and ingredients such as shiso, aged Gruyère, and raw egg yolk are mixed tableside as part of the chef’s presentation. The menu continues with Chateaubriand, showcasing the tenderness and depth of Tajimaguro, followed by a Traditional Sukiyaki course served with Japanese white rice, raw egg yolk mixed in front of the guest, and miso soup.
Later courses include Tantanmen, featuring a sesame-based broth with noodles hidden beneath the surface and finished with aromatic vegetables, and a Seasonal Kakigori dessert that reflects Japan’s micro-seasons through texture and temperature. The menu will evolve monthly, allowing returning guests to experience new interpretations of seasonality throughout the year.
A Focused Beverage Program
The beverage program at KARYU is intentionally concise, designed to complement the umami-driven nature of Japanese wagyu. Approximately ten sakes anchor the list, including rare and limited producers, alongside a focused wine selection of three whites and five reds. Each wine is chosen for structure and acidity, offering balance against the richness of the beef without overpowering it.
vDesign That Mirrors the Dining Ritual
Designed by Rockwell Group, KARYU’s 12-seat space reflects the spirit of the Tokyo flagship while responding to the contemporary energy of the Miami Design District. Guests enter through a warm white-oak façade, moving past layers of linen scrim and softly illuminated parasol-inspired fabric. The progression creates a sense of ceremony, guiding diners through a sake room featuring an illuminated bottle display and an ikebana-inspired botanical installation before arriving at the chef’s table.
Inside, materials reference Japanese craftsmanship through a modern lens. Japanese cedar-inspired millwork, hay-embedded plaster, raku pottery, indigo linen partitions, and terrazzo floors transition from wood-chip aggregate to deep green with brass inlays. The room is divided into subtle contrasts, with one side leaning traditional through oak counters, a bronze oven hood, and noren screens framing the yakitori grill, while the other embraces a contemporary palette of lacquered walls, green terrazzo, and woven leather stools. Concealed lighting and sliding panels reveal intimate moments throughout the dining journey.
A Thoughtful Addition to Miami’s Culinary Landscape
KARYU’s arrival reflects Spicy Hospitality Group’s broader vision of dining as cultural storytelling.
“Partnering with Chef Katayanagi to bring KARYU to the United States is a privilege. His approach to cuisine represents the pinnacle of precision and artistry, and Miami provides the perfect stage for that level of excellence.”
Andre Sakhai, Partner, Spicy Hospitality Group
Sakhai continued, “Our goal is to preserve the integrity of the Tokyo flagship while introducing its philosophy to a city that deeply appreciates culture, design, and world-class dining. This project continues our vision of curating meaningful experiences that connect people through craftsmanship and authenticity.”
KARYU
40 NE 41st Street
Miami, Florida 33137
Seatings Wednesday through Sunday at 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.