KARYU Brings Tokyo’s Michelin-Starred Wagyu Kaiseki to Miami Design District

That commitment to authenticity extends beyond technique to sourcing. KARYU is the only restaurant in the United States to serve wagyu from Ueda Chikusan, a family-run, full-cycle cattle ranch in the mountains of Hyōgo Prefecture. The ranch raises only Tajimaguro cattle, the purest lineage of Tajima-gyu and the genetic foundation of Kobe beef. With a limited number of animals raised each month, the beef is prized for its traceability, marbling, and depth of flavor, making it a rare offering even in Japan.