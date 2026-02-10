Magic Hour Mountain Lodge Launches Fonduta Experience and Winter Olympics Programming
In honor of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in the Italian Dolomites, Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square, New York City’s largest all-season rooftop bar—operated by Tao Group Hospitality–is debuting an all-new experience at their seasonal installation, Mountain Lodge.
Beginning February 6, guests can pretend they’re atop a mountain in the Dolomites by indulging in Fonduta, Italian fondue, made for sharing. Presented tableside in traditional fondue pots, the Savory Cheese Fonduta ($35 per person) with nodes of 24-month aged parmigiano reggiano, gruyère & swiss, is served with a choice of toasted Italian bread and generous platter of potatoes, cornichons, and grapes, with optional add-ons including thinly sliced prosciutto-style cured meats, sausage, or a shareable plate of crispy fried ravioli.
For those craving something sweet, Chocolate Fonduta ($20 per person) offers an equally indulgent alternative, accompanied by a platter of fresh fruit and Italian biscotti for dipping.
“As we head into the Winter Olympics, we wanted to provide our guests with the chance to indulge in a true Italian tradition with Fonduta,” said Michael Marinoff, Vice President of F&B Operations for Tao Group Hospitality. “The experience is about gathering, breaking bread - and cheese - together. We want this new offering to foster a sense of community and excitement around the Games this winter.”
For the duration of the Olympics, Magic Hour will be the go-to destination to catch the matches with around-the-clock viewing parties set amidst a true-Mountain Lodge scene that transports guests to Dolomites, while in the heart of Midtown.
“The Olympics are a global moment, and there’s no better place to experience that collective excitement than Times Square,” said Matt Strauss Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & New York Hotel Operations for Tao Group Hospitality. “Whether guests stop in for a drink to catch a favorite event or spend the day watching the Games unfold, the Mountain Lodge installation is designed for lingering, celebrating, and connecting.”
As a part of the Mountain Lodge installation, the rooftop boasts a unique seasonal cocktail lineup, featuring the Après Ski, a white hot chocolate topped with toasted marshmallows, the Sweet Treat, a frozen espresso martini (also available via shotski), along with the Winter White Spritz, pairing peach orange blossom vodka, with white cranberry, and prosecco.
Adding to the fun, guests can purchase signature cowboy hats for $45 each, offering a playful, take-home keepsake from the experience. From birthday celebrations to Olympic watch parties, Magic Hour’s seasonal programming and prime location in the heart of Manhattan make it the perfect place to indulge this season.
Explore upcoming events or plan your rooftop visit at www.moxytimesquare.com/magichour. To experience Magic Hour Mountain Lodge, be sure to select the West Terrace when booking through Resy.
