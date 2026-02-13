Mandarin Oriental Unveils New Era at Desaru Coast with Grand Ceremony
Effective 30 January 2026, The Sirēya Desaru Coast became Mandarin Oriental, Desaru Coast, under the management of Mandarin Oriental.
To mark the resort’s new chapter, a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony took place on 5 February 2026 with a floral garland consisting of local flora. The ceremony was attended by members of Mandarin Oriental’s senior leadership team including Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive; ShaoWei Ong, Chief People and Culture Officer; Matthew Bishop, Chief Financial Officer; Kande Camara, Chief of Staff and Group Director of Sustainability, Mandarin Oriental; Anthony Tyler, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, and Area Vice President Operations; Christian Gerart, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Desaru Coast; Dato’ Mohamed Nasri Sallehudin, Chairman of Destination Resorts and Hotels; and Mr. Darhim Dali Hashim, Group Chief Executive Officer of Destination Resorts and Hotels, owners of the resort. As the reimagined floral ribbon was cut, bubbles drifted to the sky, symbolising transformation and renewal.
With the addition of this landmark property, Mandarin Oriental strengthens its global portfolio with its strategic expansion across Southeast Asia. Located along the southeastern shoreline of Johor, Malaysia, Desaru Coast has been featured in TIME’s World’s Greatest Places. Mandarin Oriental, Desaru Coast is tucked within 128 acres of ancient rainforest and a 1.5 km beachfront, easily accessible from major international airports and key cities in Malaysia and Singapore. With its excellent regional and international connectivity, Desaru Coast is an attractive destination for travellers seeking to disconnect in a hidden sanctuary and reconnect with nature.
Under the Group's management, the resort captures the essence of destination through Malaysian culture and craftsmanship, harmoniously integrating the natural environment into its design, dining, recreational and wellness experiences, while offering guests Mandarin Oriental's legendary service and exceptional experiences, shaped by its dual-Asian roots.
A Hidden World, Within Easy Reach
Inspired by the Malay meaning of Desaru, which is “village of soft palms,” the resort is a hidden sanctuary that feels like a world away. Conceived as a natural extension of its surroundings, the property is situated within rainforest and shoreline, anchored by 300-year-old banyan trees that bear witness to its natural legacy.
The resort features 44 suites and one exclusive Four Bedroom Pool Villa. Each suite is generously proportioned from 105 square metres and features a private plunge pool, courtyard and veranda overlooking either the rainforest or the sea, allowing guests to immerse themselves fully in the surrounding natural sanctuary without leaving the resort.
Designed for togetherness, Mandarin Oriental, Desaru Coast features enriching family experiences to connect every generation. The Kids Club welcomes young explorers with flexible spaces for play and rest. The Creative Studio provides a space for imagination to run freely. Outdoors, the Pelagu Laut playground brings imaginative storytelling to life through movement, climbing and free play. Immersive programmes include Junior Chef experiences, Young Gardener sessions and Nature Detectives to spark curiosity, encourage teamwork, and instill a deeper appreciation for the environment.
Refined Wellness Journeys
Wellness at Mandarin Oriental is inspired by nature and time-honoured traditions, transforming Malaysia’s rich natural resources into immersive journeys of restoration and balance. The Essence of Desaru is expressed through two signature rituals. Ocean Homecoming restores harmony to body and mind using indigenous elements such as coconut, sea salt and algae, while Jungle Wild Surge reawakens the senses through a guided breathing ritual, followed by a revitalising scrub and massage infused with local herbs and spices drawn from the surrounding rainforest.
These experiences are complemented by science-led facial rituals by Augustinus Bader, alongside a 24-hour fitness centre equipped with Technogym, an indoor yoga studio and an open-air yoga pavilion overlooking the sea.
Recreation continues the dialogue with the natural world. A 56-metre infinity pool frames sweeping ocean views, while two additional pools at the beach club sit at the water’s edge. Mindful movement is encouraged through activities including tennis, padel, cycling and Silat Melayu, Malaysia’s revered martial art.
Guided nature walks, jogging trails, water sports and encounters with dusky monkeys and native wildlife deepen the connection to place, inviting guests to slow down, explore and engage with the natural rhythms and biodiversity of Desaru Coast.
Reimagined Culinary Experiences
Culinary offerings at the all-day dining restaurant, lobby bar and beach club will be further strengthened under the helm of Executive Chef Ahmad Fazli Abdulrahman. Chef Fazli was trained in classic French fine dining and has worked in Dubai, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and his native Malaysia, where he started his Mandarin Oriental journey at Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur. Prior to his appointment, Chef Fazli was the Executive Chef of Mandarin Oriental, Riyadh, where he applied his deep knowledge and expertise in its rebranding, resulting to culinary recognitions and awards. With Chef Fazli’s guidance, the signature restaurant Ambara will focus on seasonal provenance from Malaysia’s abundant ingredients. Dusky Monkey will feature Straits-inspired bites and handcrafted cocktails and beverages. Ember Beach Club will continue to offer Asian-style barbeque, with a new beach club concept slated to debut in late 2026, elevating the destination as a signature lifestyle hub for day-to-night coastal living.
Future Enhancements and Residences
Mandarin Oriental will introduce considered updates to further elevate the guest experience. Enhancements include the lobby and arrival area, suites, and beach club. While these updates are carried out, guests will continue to experience Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service and uncompromising quality. The resort will also introduce the region’s first collection of luxury branded residences. Tailored to the destination, Mandarin Oriental Residences will offer discerning homeowners a refined coastal lifestyle.
“Mandarin Oriental, Desaru Coast is set to become one of Southeast Asia’s most sought‑after coastal resort, a sophisticated retreat for travellers who value space, nature, and authenticity. Mandarin Oriental is proud to help elevate this remarkable destination onto the world stage, and we are committed to shaping its future with care, craftsmanship, and excellence.”
Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental
“Mandarin Oriental’s arrival at Desaru Coast marks a proud milestone for Johor and for the destination, bringing together a globally revered luxury brand with the warmth, character and spirit of Malaysia. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence rooted in authenticity, where luxury is shaped by place, culture and purpose. We are especially proud that this collaboration creates meaningful career opportunities for Malaysians with one of the world’s most respected hospitality brands.”
Dato’ Mohamed Nasri Sallehuddin, Chairman of Destination Resorts
“As Desaru Coast enters its next chapter, our focus remains on delivering distinctive experiences that drive sustainable growth and long-term value. The upcoming launch of the Mandarin Oriental branded residences will further strengthen Desaru Coast’s position among iconic global destinations. With a limited collection of exquisite residences, owners will enjoy access to Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service while reinforcing the destination’s appeal as a year-round address for luxury living.”
Darhim Dali Hashim, Group Chief Executive Officer of Destination Resorts and Hotels
“With our partners at Destination Resorts and Hotels and Mandarin Oriental, we are creating more than a hotel at Desaru Coast — we are shaping a destination. The addition of a collection of extraordinary residences, managed by Mandarin Oriental, allows guests and owners alike to form a lasting connection with this place, combining lifestyle, ease of ownership, and long-term value."
Anil Thadani, Chairman of Symphony Asia and a Director & Founder of Symphony International
Introductory Offers
To celebrate its new chapter, Mandarin Oriental, Desaru Coast invites guests to experience a new era of the resort, with two introductory offers from 30 January to 30 June 2026. Discover Desaru includes complimentary roundtrip car transfers and a USD 100 spa or dining credit (for a minimum two-nights’ stay). The Grand Life offer includes elevated benefits including the ease of roundtrip car transfers, a private beachside dinner for four and an Essence of Desaru spa treatment for two.
