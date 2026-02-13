Mandarin Oriental Unveils New Era at Desaru Coast with Grand Ceremony

Culinary offerings at the all-day dining restaurant, lobby bar and beach club will be further strengthened under the helm of Executive Chef Ahmad Fazli Abdulrahman. Chef Fazli was trained in classic French fine dining and has worked in Dubai, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and his native Malaysia, where he started his Mandarin Oriental journey at Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur. Prior to his appointment, Chef Fazli was the Executive Chef of Mandarin Oriental, Riyadh, where he applied his deep knowledge and expertise in its rebranding, resulting to culinary recognitions and awards. With Chef Fazli’s guidance, the signature restaurant Ambara will focus on seasonal provenance from Malaysia’s abundant ingredients. Dusky Monkey will feature Straits-inspired bites and handcrafted cocktails and beverages. Ember Beach Club will continue to offer Asian-style barbeque, with a new beach club concept slated to debut in late 2026, elevating the destination as a signature lifestyle hub for day-to-night coastal living.