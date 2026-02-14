Aldar Unveils Baccarat Residences Saadiyat: A New Benchmark in Ultra-Prime Living

“Baccarat is a brand we treat with immense care. We choose locations very selectively, and Saadiyat Island stands out as a place where the level of ambition, cultural investment, and long-term vision align on a global scale. This project reflects our belief that the most meaningful luxury is created with intention in settings that can support it.”

Barry Sternlicht, Founder of Baccarat Hotels & Residences and Chairman of Starwood Hotels