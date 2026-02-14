CityPlace Transforms into Alpine Retreat for Winter Sports Village

“As CityPlace continues to grow as a hub for culture, dining, and shared experiences, our Winter Sports Watch Party showcases how we bring global moments to life in a way that feels authentic to West Palm Beach. By combining world-class sport with thoughtful design, elevated culinary moments, and immersive programming, we’re creating an experience that encourages people to gather, linger, and connect with friends, family, and neighbors.”

Webber Hudson, Executive Vice President of Retail Leasing and Asset Management at Related Ross