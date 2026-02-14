CityPlace Transforms into Alpine Retreat for Winter Sports Village
This winter, CityPlace invites guests to experience the thrill of the winter games—without leaving South Florida. From February 20–22, noon to 6 p.m. daily, the destination will host the Winter Sports Village, transforming its central lawn into an alpine-inspired retreat where world-class sport meets Italian culture and culinary moments—brought to life in collaboration with some of the most recognizable brands found at CityPlace.
With Eataly at the heart, the destination leans into its embrace of la dolce vita, drawing inspiration from Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo—from Italian flavors to high-performance luxury showcases from Automobili Lamborghini.
At the center of the celebration, the live streaming of the winter games serves as the social anchor of the Winter Sports Village. Designed as a warm, elevated gathering space, the transformed lawn area invites guests to relax, connect, and enjoy—surrounded by culinary moments, cozy lounge seating, interactive activations, and photo-worthy vignettes that bring the alpine spirit to life in West Palm Beach. While admission is free of charge and open to the public, food and beverage samples and lounge seating are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“As CityPlace continues to grow as a hub for culture, dining, and shared experiences, our Winter Sports Watch Party showcases how we bring global moments to life in a way that feels authentic to West Palm Beach. By combining world-class sport with thoughtful design, elevated culinary moments, and immersive programming, we’re creating an experience that encourages people to gather, linger, and connect with friends, family, and neighbors.”
Webber Hudson, Executive Vice President of Retail Leasing and Asset Management at Related Ross
Winter Sports Watch Party Highlights:
Outdoor Viewing Lounge
Live winter sports coverage will play throughout the day on an 8-by-12-foot outdoor LED screen set on the CityPlace lawn. Anchored by Business & Pleasure lounge seating, the viewing area doubles as a social hub—inviting guests to settle in, gather, and enjoy the Games while flowing easily between food, drinks, and interactive moments across the CityPlace village. A live DJ will set the tone throughout the day, elevating the atmosphere and keeping energy high between competitions.
Eataly Culinary Activations
Inspired by alpine traditions and winter games’ host cities, Eataly will anchor a series of surprise and delight culinary moments where guests can sample quintessential Italian flavors.
Automobili Lamborghini Experience
A Lamborghini Temerario, the groundbreaking high-performance electrified vehicle (HPEV) featuring a 907-horsepower twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain that revs to an incredible 10,000 RPM, will anchor the activation zone. Guests will engage in an immersive Apple Vision Pro experience which blends 3D content with the physical world to discover the intricate details of this revolutionary vehicle.
Interactive Photo Moments
Guests can explore multiple on-theme photo opportunities woven throughout CityPlace, including an Alpine-inspired chalet that serves as a central retreat. Here, CityPlace Ambassadors will invite guests to create a custom postcard featuring Italian recipes curated by Eataly, blending travel nostalgia with culinary storytelling.
Winter Sports Watch Party Details
February 20–22, 2026
12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily
CityPlace West Palm Beach, 700 South Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
For more information, visit cityplace.com. Admission is free. Samples and seating are first come, first served.
