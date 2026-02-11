Chasing the Olympic Winter Mood Through America’s Most Luxurious Ski Destinations

Guests can ski and snowboard on Corviglia’s premier trails, cross-country ski across the Upper Engadin, or enjoy on-property pursuits like ice skating and curling. For those seeking legendary thrills, the hotel provides access to snowkiting across Lake Silvaplana and the Bernina Pass, tobogganing down the historic Cresta Run, and high-speed descents on the Olympia Bob Run, the only natural ice bobsleigh track of its kind. Skijoring across the frozen Lake St. Moritz offers a rare and distinctly local experience. Together, these offerings position Badrutt’s Palace as a destination that honors winter sport tradition while delivering a refined alpine escape.