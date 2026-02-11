Chasing the Olympic Winter Mood Through America’s Most Luxurious Ski Destinations

As winter sports take center stage and global attention turns toward snow-covered destinations, a new class of ski resorts and branded residences is shaping how travelers and homeowners experience mountain life. These properties go beyond prime powder days, offering design-forward living, thoughtful wellness amenities, and access that places the slopes quite literally at your doorstep. From the heart of Aspen to the heritage-rich Alps, these standout resorts and residences capture the spirit of the season while redefining alpine luxury for today’s discerning audience.
Set at the base of Aspen Mountain, just steps from the newly revitalized Lift One, Chalet Alpina introduces a rare combination of heritage, design, and modern slopeside living. Developed by Irongate Group in partnership with Aspen-based HayMax, the project blends historic character with contemporary alpine hospitality.
The resort includes a full-service luxury hotel, a private mountain members club, and a limited collection of ski-in ski-out residences with curated co-ownership opportunities. Two restored historic skier chalets anchor the experience, reimagined as a signature restaurant and the new Aspen Ski Museum. A public park seamlessly links the property to downtown Aspen, reinforcing Chalet Alpina’s role as both a resort destination and a cultural gateway. With a new high-speed Lift One at its doorstep, this long-anticipated opening is poised to become one of Aspen’s most coveted addresses.
The first new luxury residential or hospitality debut in Telluride in more than 15 years, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Telluride brings five-star service to one of the country’s most storied ski towns. Developed by Fort Partners and Merrimac Ventures, the property offers direct ski-in ski-out access to the San Juan Mountains’ most sought-after terrain.
The development includes 26 private residences, 43 hotel residences, and 52 hotel keys. Designed by Olson Kundig with interiors by Clements Design, each home features expansive windows, private terraces, fireplaces, and in-home oxygenation systems to address Telluride’s high elevation. Amenities extend well beyond the slopes, with ski valet service, private lockers, a spa and fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor hot tub, kids’ club, wellness and recovery studios, and a Thermal Lounge with steam room, bio-sauna, Jacuzzi, and cold plunge. The addition signals a new chapter for Telluride, one rooted in wellness, design, and refined mountain living.
Located 40 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport, Deer Valley East Village represents the next evolution of ski-only resorts in the United States. Developed by Extell Development Company, the destination spans 5,726 acres of skiable terrain with 37 chairlifts, 238 runs, and an average of 300 inches of annual snowfall.
Beyond the slopes, the village is designed as a year-round mountain hub, featuring limited lift ticket sales, a ski beach, a renowned Ski School and Children’s Center, and up to 250,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. Nine branded residential offerings are integrated into the development, including Grand Hyatt, Four Seasons, Canopy by Hilton, and the forthcoming Waldorf Astoria Deer Valley Resort and Residences, scheduled to debut in 2028. Together, they create a fully immersive mountain environment where residential living and resort amenities are thoughtfully intertwined.
As international focus shifts toward alpine competition, Badrutt’s Palace Hotel remains one of Europe’s most enduring winter icons. Located in St. Moritz, just under three hours from the Olympic host region, the grand hotel blends storied sporting heritage with elevated seasonal experiences.
Guests can ski and snowboard on Corviglia’s premier trails, cross-country ski across the Upper Engadin, or enjoy on-property pursuits like ice skating and curling. For those seeking legendary thrills, the hotel provides access to snowkiting across Lake Silvaplana and the Bernina Pass, tobogganing down the historic Cresta Run, and high-speed descents on the Olympia Bob Run, the only natural ice bobsleigh track of its kind. Skijoring across the frozen Lake St. Moritz offers a rare and distinctly local experience. Together, these offerings position Badrutt’s Palace as a destination that honors winter sport tradition while delivering a refined alpine escape.
Cirque Residences at Viceroy Snowmass offer a residential take on modern alpine living, pairing the privacy of a mountain home with the energy and service of a five-star resort. Located slopeside in Snowmass Village, the one- to four-bedroom residences feature ski-in ski-out access alongside warm, contemporary interiors designed for comfort after full days on the mountain.
Each residence includes a full kitchen, generous living areas, and private balconies, creating a true sense of home within a resort setting. Guests and owners enjoy access to Viceroy’s full suite of services, including ski valet, concierge, on-site dining, spa experiences, and après-ski programming. The result is a polished basecamp that balances independence with hospitality in one of Colorado’s most sought-after ski destinations.
