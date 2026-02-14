Jrk! Expands Its Miami Footprint with New Dadeland Mall Location Opening February 17
Jrk the fast-casual Jamaican concept bringing bold Caribbean flavor to Miami’s dining scene, is officially opening its doors at Dadeland Mall on Tuesday, February 17. The new location marks the brand’s continued expansion across South Florida and its debut at one of Miami’s most beloved shopping destinations.
Since launching in 2020, Jrk! has carved out a loyal following for its vibrant take on Jamaican cuisine, blending traditional island flavors with a modern, customizable format designed for everyday dining. Helmed by Chef Wayne Sharpe, the concept draws inspiration from family recipes while delivering a fresh, approachable experience rooted in quality ingredients and bold taste. The Dadeland opening follows the success of Jrk!’s locations at Aventura Mall, Downtown Miami, and most recently Kaseya Center.
“Dadeland has been on our vision board for a long time. It’s such a community-driven mall, and we’re excited to be part of people’s everyday routines…whether they’re shopping, grabbing lunch with friends, or picking up a quick, flavorful meal. Opening here feels like a natural next step for us.”
Kavan Burke, Co-Founder of Jrk!
“Jrk! is about honoring Jamaican food and culture while making it accessible, fresh, and fun. Bringing that energy to Dadeland is incredibly special. We can’t wait to welcome new guests and share the food that means so much to us.”
Chef Wayne Sharpe
Guests at the new Dadeland Mall location can expect Jrk!’s signature build-your-own bowls, starting with bases like rice and peas, jerk fried rice, or mixed greens. Popular proteins include Classic Jerk Chicken, Jerk BBQ Chicken, Vegan Jerk, Jerk Shrimp, and Oxtail, finished with toppings and sauces such as pineapple plantains, crispy yuca sticks, cabbage slaw, Rude Boy sauce, and Island Vinaigrette. Jamaican patties round out the menu, offering a familiar favorite with a modern spin.
Looking ahead, the Dadeland Mall opening marks just the beginning of Jrk!’s next chapter. Building on its growing presence across South Florida, the brand plans to expand into additional Miami neighborhoods in the coming year, bringing its bold Jamaican flavors and modern fast-casual experience to even more communities. With a focus on high-traffic, community-driven areas, Jrk! continues to scale thoughtfully while staying rooted in authenticity, culture, and quality.
