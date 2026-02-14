Jrk! Expands Its Miami Footprint with New Dadeland Mall Location Opening February 17

Since launching in 2020, Jrk! has carved out a loyal following for its vibrant take on Jamaican cuisine, blending traditional island flavors with a modern, customizable format designed for everyday dining. Helmed by Chef Wayne Sharpe, the concept draws inspiration from family recipes while delivering a fresh, approachable experience rooted in quality ingredients and bold taste. The Dadeland opening follows the success of Jrk!’s locations at Aventura Mall, Downtown Miami, and most recently Kaseya Center.