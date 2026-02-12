Tokyo Tuna in South Miami Brings a Sushi River to Life

What impressed me most was the precision behind it all. The service team actively monitors the river to ensure that no dish circulates for too long, guaranteeing that every bite is served at peak freshness. Each plate color corresponds to a set price, making it easy and transparent to enjoy the experience without constantly checking a menu. Purple plates are priced higher than blue, blue higher than green, and so on. At the end of the meal, your total is tallied based on the plates at your table, plus any additional menu orders.