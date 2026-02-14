MG Developer Secures $23M in Refinancing for 176-key Regency Miami Airport by Sonesta
MG Developer is pleased to announce that it has closed a $23 million refinancing loan for the Regency Miami Airport by Sonesta, a five-story 176-key full-service hotel located at 1000 NW 42nd Ave. in Miami. The refinancing was secured through Interaudi Bank, a New York–based financial institution with a long-standing track record in commercial real estate lending nationwide.
The refinancing optimizes the asset’s long-term capital structure and represents institutional validation of MG Developer’s operating performance and vision for the property. With this capital, MG Developer will have additional flexibility to advance future development plans on the property’s excess land, aligning itself with the area’s ongoing urban growth and infrastructure expansion.
Nearby, completion of the Miami Freedom Park – a 131-acre destination for sports, culture, business, and nature - will elevate the airport submarket. The Regency Miami Airport by Sonesta is also within proximity to the future stadium and training complex of Inter Miami CF, which is expected to host its first match on April 4, 2026, and drive additional demand for nearby hotels and investments throughout the airport submarket.
Securing financing from a New York–based bank of this profile further strengthens the company’s position in the capital markets and enhances its track record with investors, strategic partners, and financial counterparties.
“Securing support from a New York-based institution such as Interaudi Bank’s is a clear vote of confidence in our asset management approach as well as our long-term vision for the property. As Miami’s status for culture, finance, sports, and entertainment continues to attract business and leisure travelers from around the world, hospitality will play an important role in offering an elevated experience that adequately reflects the city’s position on the global stage.”
Alirio Torrealba, CEO of MG Developer
The transaction provides MG Developer with additional flexibility to advance future development plans on the property’s excess land, aligned with the area’s ongoing urban growth and infrastructure expansion. The property is less than five minutes away from the Dolphin Expressway and 10 minutes away from Miami International Airport, as well as its Tri-Rail and Metrorail stations, which provide access to greater Miami and South Florida.
Originally built in 1982, the Regency Miami Airport Hotel features a pool, bar, and fitness center, and is considered a landmark with both historical significance and modern appeal.
