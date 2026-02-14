MICL and Admire Capital Announce The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Fort Lauderdale Beach
MICL and Admire Capital announce The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Fort Lauderdale Beach, a new boutique dual-tower residential development set along one of the city’s most coveted waterfront stretches. Rising 13 stories at 551 Bayshore Drive and comprising just 83 private homes between the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway, the project arrives at a defining moment in Fort Lauderdale’s transformation as a nationally recognized coastal destination. Sales and marketing are exclusively represented by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, with residences starting from $2.5M.
“Fort Lauderdale is having a genuine moment as a national luxury coastal market, reflecting the kind of lifestyle buyers are seeking today, defined by design-forward living, intuitive service and a strong connection to the water. This project carries that sensibility, while offering the distinctive luxury and service known of The Ritz-Carlton brand.”
Diana Ulis, CEO and Founder of Admire Capital
Designed by Garcia Stromberg and with interiors by Dan Fink Studio, the project will offer a limited collection of two to three-bedroom homes with dens, ranging from approximately 1,550 to 3,480 square feet, including six penthouses with ceiling heights up to 11 feet. The dual-tower design, shaped by the site’s connection to the water, captures light, breeze, and views at every turn.
Each home is appointed with wide-plank white oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, and spacious terraces, with select residences capturing both Intracoastal and Atlantic Ocean views. Kitchens feature Shaker-style cabinetry and integrated Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. Additional details include European-style solid-core doors, primary suites with walk-in closets and bathrooms featuring freestanding tubs and Waterworks fixtures, custom built-ins, and full-size vented washers and dryers.
Select residences offer private elevator lobbies with separate service elevators, while the penthouse collection includes private rooftop terraces with plunge pools in select penthouse layouts, offering an elevated expression of indoor–outdoor coastal living.
“From the beginning, this project was about creating homes that feel connected to the rhythm of Fort Lauderdale and its waterfront setting. Every residence was designed to take advantage of the light, views, and the openness that defines the city’s coastal experience, creating a sense of ease for everyday living.”
Vatsal Shah, Director of MICL
Residents will enjoy a curated selection of indoor and outdoor amenities. Between the two towers, lush gardens frame a tranquil lap pool and a separate leisure pool, along with private cabanas, an outdoor bar pavilion, and a select number of dock slips along the Intracoastal. Inside, owners will enjoy a resident lounge with a catering kitchen, screening room, multi-sport simulator, conference room, and a dedicated children's playroom.
“Today’s buyers in Fort Lauderdale, like other lifestyle destination markets, are gravitating towards vertical residences that balance exceptional design with privacy, ease, sophistication and comfort. The Ritz-Carlton Residences Fort Lauderdale Beach speaks directly to that demand, offering a boutique experience with the Ritz-Carlton’s notable high caliber service and amenities that reflect how discerning buyers want to live.”
Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Brokerage, Florida Region and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida
Beyond its physical spaces, ownership includes access to The Ritz-Carlton's legendary service, delivered by a dedicated on-site team providing 24-hour valet, concierge, and lifestyle coordination. Residents also enjoy membership in ONVIA, Marriott’s owner recognition platform, which offers elevated global travel status, exclusive partnerships, and bespoke experiences, including yacht and golf access and curated cultural and wellness privileges.
Developed by a team recognized for leadership in residential and design-driven real estate, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Fort Lauderdale Beach represents a distinctive addition to the waterfront landscape, offering a refined residential expression shaped by thoughtful design, personalized service, and its exceptional setting.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.