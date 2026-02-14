Monica's Runway: Fashion and Philanthropy Unite for Youth Literacy
Against the striking backdrop of Celebrity Ascent, fashion and philanthropy came together in powerful form on Monday, February 2, as Monica’s Runway: Fashion for a Cause returned for an elegant afternoon dedicated to impact, empowerment, and education. Hosted by philanthropist and style visionary Monica Taylor, the event welcomed more than 60 women leaders, changemakers, and community advocates from across South Florida for a purpose-driven experience unlike any other.
Docked at Port Everglades, the luxury ship transformed into an immersive runway and gathering space where couture met cause. Guests enjoyed a curated fashion presentation, VIP luncheon, and silent auction, all in support of The Jason Taylor Foundation’s Reading Room program, a vital initiative advancing youth literacy and academic development for underserved middle school students. By the end of the afternoon, more than $60,000 was raised to directly support the program’s continued impact.
Founded on the belief that style can spark meaningful change, Monica’s Runway continues to redefine modern philanthropy by blending fashion with mission-driven impact. Now regarded as one of South Florida’s most anticipated charitable events, the annual gathering highlights the power of community leadership in creating tangible outcomes for local youth.
Presented in partnership with Celebrity Cruises and Cruise Planners, the event embodied a seamless blend of elevated style and heartfelt mission. From the runway moments to meaningful conversations shared onboard, the afternoon celebrated the collective power of community coming together to drive real change.
“Monica’s Runway is about more than fashion; it’s about creating opportunity. Every element of this event represents access, encouragement, and belief in the potential of our students. When women come together with purpose, the impact is extraordinary.”
Monica Taylor
Proceeds from the event directly benefit the Jason Taylor Foundation and its Reading Room program, now in its 19th year. The free after-school initiative provides students with tutoring, mentorship, and literacy resources in a safe, supportive environment, at no cost to families. Funds raised will support educators, instructional materials, books, and essential resources that help students build confidence, reading proficiency, and lifelong learning skills.
By setting the event aboard the luxury vessel, Monica’s Runway underscored a shared vision of modern philanthropy, one where luxury experiences are leveraged to uplift communities and invest in the future. With strong attendance, compelling storytelling, and a mission that resonated throughout the ship, Monica’s Runway: Fashion for a Cause once again proved that style, when paired with purpose, can create lasting impact.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.