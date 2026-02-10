Art Hearts Fashion Brings Global Energy Back to New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week gains fresh momentum this February as Art Hearts Fashion returns to the city with a four-day program running February 12 through 15. Powered by a reputation for immersive runway experiences and international reach, the showcase will unfold across several of New York’s most storied spaces, including Angel Orensanz Foundation, Leo’s Famous, and Ten11.
Designed as a meeting point for emerging voices and established names, the event opens the year’s New York Fashion Week calendar with an emphasis on creativity, scale, and cultural exchange. More than 30 designers from around the world will present collections, reinforcing Art Hearts Fashion’s role as one of the week’s most globally minded platforms.
A Runway With Range
This season’s designer lineup reflects a broad spectrum of aesthetics and disciplines, underscoring the platform’s commitment to diversity in both vision and craft. Featured designers include Alycesaundral, Anthony Rubio, Bad Pink, Carlos Pineda, Cenia Paredes, CM Equestrian, Cross Colours, David Tupaz, DecorArte, Elsa Fairy, Frocks & Freckles, George Styler, Giannina Azar, Global X London School of Trends, Haus of Harleen, Idol Jose, Isabella Ilovemeld, Janet Guerra, Janet Zambrano, Jingbo Yang, KALU by Karim Lameda, Kentaro Kameyama, Maison Fatim, Merlin Castell, Mila Hoffman, Mister Triple X, Pia Bolte, Tete Rosado, Wanda Beauchamp, Will Franco, and Yannie Yan.
Together, the roster creates a runway narrative that moves fluidly between fashion, art, and cultural commentary, a hallmark of Art Hearts Fashion’s programming.
Where Fashion Meets the City
By activating venues with distinct architectural and cultural identities, Art Hearts Fashion continues to treat New York itself as part of the show. The Angel Orensanz Foundation brings historic character and scale, while Leo’s Famous and Ten11 introduce a contemporary downtown edge. The result is a fashion experience that feels rooted in the city’s creative fabric rather than confined to a single stage.
Partners Powering the Experience
The February showcases are supported by a network of partners that extend the experience beyond the runway. This season’s collaborators include Angel Orensanz Foundation, Ani’s Booths, Billion Dollar Beauty, Icon Hair, Japonesque, Leo’s Famous, Maison Perrier, New World Visions, Six Summit Gallery, Smart Water, Tampa Bay Fashion Experience, and Ten11. Their involvement reinforces the event’s focus on production quality, beauty, and hospitality.
A Platform Built on Purpose
Founded in 2010 by Erik Rosete, Art Hearts Fashion has grown into a leading runway production platform with events spanning New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas, London, Ecuador, and Shanghai. Known for high-caliber production and broad media reach, the organization also places a strong emphasis on inclusivity and philanthropy, celebrating diversity through casting, designers, and charitable partnerships.
Previous seasons have featured brands such as Adidas, Adore Me, Camilla, Dr. Martens, Jovani, Michael Costello, Mister Triple X, Nike Swim, Nicole Miller, PatBO, and Steve Madden, establishing Art Hearts Fashion as a trusted stage for both global names and rising talent.
Tickets for the Art Hearts Fashion runway shows are available at artheartsfashion.com, with limited VIP packages offered upon request. As New York Fashion Week approaches, Art Hearts Fashion once again positions itself as a destination for design that values perspective, production, and purpose in equal measure.
