Capella at Galaxy Macau Unveils Luxurious Retreat with Cultural Immersion

Pony & Plume, a whisky and cocktail bar and divan, offers more than 650 whiskies curated across eight flavour profiles. The bar's name is its creed: the "pony" – a precise measure of spirit – represents intention in every pour, while the "plume" is the bar's calling card, introduced as an aromatic cloud of smoke that infuses its signature cocktails. The venue celebrates precision, ritual, and aroma—an intimate space designed for conversation, community and contemplation in equal measure, from rare and limited-edition bottles to guided tastings, signature smoke-infused cocktails, bar snacks and morsels, and even a private reserve of whisky casks of provenance for those in-the-know.