Capella at Galaxy Macau Unveils Luxurious Retreat with Cultural Immersion
Capella at Galaxy Macau has opened its doors, introducing bespoke luxury to one of Asia's most vibrant cultural hubs. Reflecting Galaxy Macau's signature golden allure is a carefully crafted sanctuary with Capella's signature personalised service and cultural immersion.
“This strategic partnership positions Capella at Galaxy Macau as a distinctive expression of our brand vision: an intimate, residential retreat within an integrated resort context. Our guests enjoy seamless access to Galaxy's world-class amenities while experiencing the culturally immersive hospitality that defines Capella—from our Capella Culturists to curated experiences celebrating Macau's rich heritage.”
Clive Edwards, Senior Vice President, Operations, Capella Hotel Group
“Galaxy Macau was created as a destination where the world’s finest hospitality and ultra-luxury experiences come together. We are delighted to reveal Capella at Galaxy Macau to our treasured guests from around the world; which showcases a new expression of our signature and ever-evolving “World Class Asian Heart” service – that is not just personalised but anticipated; promising that true exclusivity is no longer about spectacle - but about scarcity.”
Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Galaxy Entertainment Group
A Forest Canopy Arrival
Art is woven into the very fabric of Capella at Galaxy Macau, beginning at arrival. The ground floor lobby features a chamber of light and running water that frames the Tree of Life – the heart of the lobby that pulsates in coloured light. Round pools, lush foliage, and a mustering of carved wooden storks alight before an immersive three-metre custom LED screen by Hong Kong artist Laura Cheung, founder of homeware brand LaLa Curio. The digital artwork is a multi-sensory introduction to the hotel's jungle-inspired narrative, inviting guests into a dynamic forest alive with living flora.
The experience continues on the first floor, where guests discover the gilded lobby featuring specially commissioned artworks. Highlights include contemporary artworks by Bruno Moinard and American ceramic artist Jason Messinger.
Sanctuaries in the Sky
Interior design studio Moinard Bétaille was tasked with creating a “residential sanctuary in Macau”. Rising 17 stories with 95 suites and penthouses, the Paris-based firm—a collaboration between Bruno Moinard and his creative partner, Claire Bétaille—has created interiors that draw inspiration from the verdant tropical jungle as it transforms from dawn to dusk.
Apartment-style one- and two-bedroom suites begin at 128 square metres and feature private indoor plunge pools bathed in natural light. Each suite features hand-finished jungle-inspired walls by Laura Cheung, extending the artist's vision beyond her lobby installation. Four-bedroom penthouses – each spanning nearly 700 square metres – feature a light-filled balcony with an infinity-edge lap pool and outdoor lounge, offering guests a connection to nature year-round. Inside, a private winter garden; wellness room with massage chair and TechnoGym equipment; games room with foosball table and butler pantry create a comprehensive residential experience. Two-bedroom penthouses include many of the same bespoke amenities, along with a dedicated family room designed for guests with young children.
Capella Brand Signatures
Core to the guest experience are Capella's signature touchpoints. Guests are welcomed by their Capella Culturist in the Capella Living Room—the heart of every Capella property, reimagined here as a cocooning social salon anchored by "Jungle Blue" – a Bruno Moinard abstract oil painting.
Here, Capella Culturists serve as guides to understanding Macau's heritage and the destination, hosting daily Capella Rituals such as tea ceremonies, baijiu tastings, and cultural introductions that enrich each stay with curated local knowledge. Following this welcome, guests are escorted to their private residences for in-suite check-in by their personal butler— dedicated team members who ensure every detail of the guest experience is seamlessly orchestrated.
Through Capella Curates—exclusive and destination-specific experiences—the hotel offers bespoke journeys that reveal different facets of Macau, including:
Macau from the Sky, which invites guests to discover the city from above on a private helicopter tour. The journey takes in iconic landmarks, from the historic Portuguese architecture and UNESCO World Heritage sites of the old town to the contemporary Cotai skyline, with panoramic views of the Pearl River Delta. Each flight includes a keepsake memento.
Historic Lai Chi Vun & Maritime Cuisine explores Macau's shipbuilding history and fishing traditions at Lai Chi Vun, a historic waterfront village known for its traditional shipyards. The experience concludes with visits to neighbourhood eateries serving local delicacies, connecting heritage with culinary tradition.
Culinary Excellence
Capella at Galaxy Macau's dining venues reflect the hotel's commitment to exceptional gastronomy. The hotel has brought together Hong Kong chef Vicky Cheng—the Michelin-starred chef and Krug Ambassador, whose Wing restaurant is ranked number two on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list—to present modern French cuisine shaped by his distinctive and adventurous culinary vision. Chef Cheng's independent fine-dining restaurant is set to open in 2026.
Botanica at Capella at Galaxy Macau takes a different approach under Executive Chef Stephen Hsu, offering international comfort classics reimagined with Asian influences in an intimate 48-seat restaurant with indoor water reflections, climbing botanicals, imaginary jungle vines, and soft, pillow-like fungi stretching across the high ceilings, featuring sculptural works by Mexican artist Joel Escalona.
Pony & Plume, a whisky and cocktail bar and divan, offers more than 650 whiskies curated across eight flavour profiles. The bar's name is its creed: the "pony" – a precise measure of spirit – represents intention in every pour, while the "plume" is the bar's calling card, introduced as an aromatic cloud of smoke that infuses its signature cocktails. The venue celebrates precision, ritual, and aroma—an intimate space designed for conversation, community and contemplation in equal measure, from rare and limited-edition bottles to guided tastings, signature smoke-infused cocktails, bar snacks and morsels, and even a private reserve of whisky casks of provenance for those in-the-know.
Setting the Benchmark for Luxury
Capella at Galaxy Macau represents a distinct vision of luxury hospitality—one where every element has been orchestrated to create an exclusive urban retreat in the heart of Asia's entertainment capital. The hotel brings together signature Capella touches—the Living Room, Capella Culturists, and Capella Curates—with personal butler service, Moinard Bétaille's jungle-inspired design, and Chef Vicky Cheng's forthcoming gastronomic concept. With just 95 suites and penthouses, it is an intimate sanctuary where bespoke service, art, design, and cultural immersion create a new benchmark for contemporary luxury in Macau.
