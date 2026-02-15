Mindspace Expands Williamsburg Location to 50,000 Sq Ft, Enhancing Community and Flexibility
Mindspace, the global flexible workspace provider known for its design-forward, community-driven spaces, today announced the expansion of its Williamsburg location at 25 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, New York. The 11,500-square-foot addition is slated for completion in Summer 2026 and will culminate in a grand opening, bringing the size of the Mindspace Williamsburg location to ~50,000 square feet.
The expansion will introduce additional private offices, a new lounge area, and major upgrades to the existing common spaces. Highlights include a reimagined main lounge designed to deliver a more luxurious, boutique experience, as well as a full revamp of The Studio, Mindspace Williamsburg’s premier event space, enabling higher-end, more tech-forward events with flexible layouts tailored to each client’s needs.
“This expansion is a direct response to the incredible demand we’ve seen from the Williamsburg community. By adding more thoughtfully designed offices and significantly expanding our common areas, we’re creating even more opportunities for our members to connect, collaborate, and grow while preserving the boutique feel that defines the Mindspace experience.”
Mark Goldfinger, Head of North America at Mindspace
Once complete, the Brooklyn location will be home to over 550+ entrepreneurs / founders alike. Mindspace has heard the feedback from the local community and will be introducing smaller private offices alongside its existing mid-size offerings, providing entrepreneurs and early-stage teams with access to private space without the cost of committing to something long term.
The expanded footprint will also increase the amount of shared workspace available to members, supporting flexible work styles and fostering stronger community interaction. These enhancements are designed to elevate the daily work life and open the door for new members who previously faced limited availability due to high occupancy.
“The decision to expand was an obvious one. It’s driven by sustained demand from the local community.”
Mark Goldfinger, Head of North America at Mindspace
Mindspace Williamsburg has maintained high occupancy, prompting the team to work closely with Global Holdings Management Group to create a solution that supports continued growth while enhancing the overall member experience.
“Mindspace’s ongoing growth and influence at 25 Kent have made a meaningful impact on the building’s ecosystem. Their ability to thoughtfully combine design, community, and flexibility has made them a standout amenity for tenants, and this expansion is a natural evolution that strengthens the long-term appeal of the property.”
Craig Panzirer of Global Holdings Management Group
The expansion further deepens Mindspace’s partnership with Global Holdings and underscores both organizations’ commitment to supporting Williamsburg’s growing entrepreneurial and creative ecosystem.
This announcement follows Mindspace’s expansion in 2023 where they doubled their U.S. presence, marking their first major milestone in its U.S. growth. Mindspace has U.S. locations in New York, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.
