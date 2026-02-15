Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza Expands to Dania Pointe with Star-Shaped Delights
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, the acclaimed Miami-born pizzeria known for its artisanal star-shaped pizzas and Michelin-recognized craft, will debut its newest location in Dania Pointe this March, bringing its signature blend of culinary craft, cultural energy and neighborhood-rooted hospitality to one of the area’s fastest growing shopping and dining destinations.
The opening places Mister O1 within Dania Pointe, a rapidly growing open-air destination known for its curated mix of dining, retail and entertainment, further reinforcing the area’s emergence as a culinary and lifestyle hub in Broward County.
Founded by internationally acclaimed Italian chef, Renato Viola– whose culinary mastery earned him the O-1 visa for extraordinary artistic ability – Mister O1 has grown from a Miami Beach hidden gem into a nationally celebrated concept. Distinguished by the slow-fermented dough, premium Italian and local ingredients and a playful, creative approach to flavor, the brand continues its expansion north in Broward and beyond.
“We’re excited to bring Mister O1 to Dania Beach and become part of this growing community. From the moment we visited Dania Pointe, we were drawn to its energy, beautiful outdoors spaces and the mix of people that make it a place you want to linger. This new location gives us the space to welcome neighbors, gather and connect over our signature pizzas. We can’t wait to open our doors this March.”
Chef Renato Viola
Pizzas Claudio StarThe Dania Pointe opening puts Mister O1’s menu front and center, from fan-favorite signatures like the Star Luca, with ricotta-filled points, to inventive pizzas like the Coffee Paolo, made with Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola blue cheese, natural honey, coffee and spicy salami. Rounding out the menu are classics including the Bella Margherita, steamy calzones, fresh salads, a burrata bar and indulgent dessert pizzas like the Nutella Pizza, while seasonal creations and chef collaborations offer guests a reason to return again and again.
While the food anchors the experience, Mister O1 has become equally known for the cultural moments it creates. Each location serves as a gathering place that blends creativity, hospitality and community spirit. The Dania Pointe location will be the first location with an indoor patio, making it a pizza oasis nestled within the hustle and bustle of the increasingly popular Dania Pointe.
From burrata and wine nights to limited-time flavor drops and events that tap into local rhythms, Mister O1’s approach is rooted in the belief that pizza is both a craft and a connector, inspiring new way to bring people together around the table.
