Susana Balbo Unveils Mountain Lodge Villas & Spa in Argentina's Wine Country

Conceived as a refined collection of suites and private villas, Susana Balbo Mountain Lodge Villas & Spa will unfold across vineyards and preserved natural land, with wine as the central narrative. A dedicated spa lodge with indoor–outdoor pools and vinotherapeutic treatments, wellness spaces, and a signature grill restaurant with wine and beverage program will complement the experience. Significant portions of the estate will remain protected for native flora and fauna, reinforcing a slower, more intentional way of inhabiting the land, shaped by the rhythms of viticulture and the surrounding mountains.