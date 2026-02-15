Susana Balbo Unveils Mountain Lodge Villas & Spa in Argentina's Wine Country
SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites announces the development of Susana Balbo Mountain Lodge Villas & Spa, a new mountain retreat set within a 91-acre vineyard estate in San Pablo, one of the most prestigious high-altitude wine regions of Argentina’s Valle de Uco. Deeply rooted in wine culture and terroir, the project represents the next evolution of the brand’s hospitality vision, where viticulture shapes architecture, wellness, gastronomy, and the guest experience in dialogue with the Andes.
Led by Ana Lovaglio Balbo, Co-Founder of Susana Balbo Unique Stays and Director of Hospitality & Marketing at Susana Balbo Winery, the Mountain Lodge builds on the philosophy that defines Susana Balbo’s wines: authenticity, craftsmanship, and profound respect for place. Following the international success of SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites, the new property expands the brand’s expression of wine-led hospitality into a more immersive, landscape-driven setting.
The Vision
Conceived as a refined collection of suites and private villas, Susana Balbo Mountain Lodge Villas & Spa will unfold across vineyards and preserved natural land, with wine as the central narrative. A dedicated spa lodge with indoor–outdoor pools and vinotherapeutic treatments, wellness spaces, and a signature grill restaurant with wine and beverage program will complement the experience. Significant portions of the estate will remain protected for native flora and fauna, reinforcing a slower, more intentional way of inhabiting the land, shaped by the rhythms of viticulture and the surrounding mountains.
Architecture & Design
Designed by renowned Patagonian architect Francisco Amoroso, the project is envisioned as an architecture-of-the-landscape concept that integrates almost invisibly into its surroundings. Structures will emerge as regenerated slopes, with green roofs extending the natural topography and earth-based materials echoing the tones of Valle de Uco. Interior design by Consuelo Delgado, also behind SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites, will translate this philosophy indoors through calm, tactile spaces defined by natural stone, warm woods, soft textiles, and a palette inspired by vineyard soils and Andean light.
Spa & Wellness
Wellness will be conceived as a sensorial extension of the vineyard environment, shaped by silence, light, and materiality. A standalone spa lodge will feature treatment cabins, steam rooms, yoga and relaxation spaces, and an indoor–outdoor pool. Treatments will draw from native flora and the surrounding mountains, reinforcing a deep connection to place and complementing the restorative rhythms of wine country living.
Food & Beverage
The lodge’s signature restaurant will center on a refined fire-driven grill concept, rooted in Argentine culinary tradition and interpreted through contemporary technique. Menus will be guided by seasonality and local product, paired thoughtfully with wines from Susana Balbo Winery and the broader Valle de Uco, reinforcing wine as the cornerstone of the guest experience.
Sustainability
Sustainability is embedded throughout the project’s design and operations, with plans including a solar field of approximately 600 panels to meet most energy needs, passive design strategies, high-efficiency systems, integrated water management with greywater reuse, and green roofs that enhance thermal performance while maintaining continuity with the landscape.
Experiences
An on-site Experience Curator will craft bespoke itineraries inspired by the vineyard and surrounding Andes, from guided wine tastings, blending sessions, and immersive winery experiences to horseback riding, e-biking through vineyards, rafting, yoga, tennis, golf, and rappelling. Culinary programming will include Argentine cooking and grilling classes that further connect guests to local culture and terroir. Susana Balbo Unique Stays is also envisioning curated dual-stay journeys, pairing the nature-immersive Mountain Lodge with time at SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites in Chacras de Coria—offering guests a seamless expression of Mendoza, from high-altitude vineyards to Agrelo wineries.
Susana Balbo Mountain Lodge Villas & Spa builds on the success of SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites, which opened in 2022 and quickly became one of Argentina’s most acclaimed boutique hotels, earning Relais & Châteaux membership, Virtuoso inclusion, and Two MICHELIN Keys, placing it among only five hotels in the country to receive this distinction.
