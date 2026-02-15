Wallypower50X Makes Waves at Miami Boat Show with Futuristic Design
Wally unveils the world premiere of the new wallypower50X at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. This outboard evolution of the renowned wallypower50 continues the brand’s unique vision of combining innovation, performance, and futuristic design.
With the wallypower50X, Wally expands its range of motor yachts by offering a version that interprets the very essence of the wallypower DNA in an even more versatile and dynamic key. The model perfectly embodies Wally’s philosophy: building boats that represent an evolved balance between form and function, technology and emotion, elegance and performance.
The wallypower50X inherits the iconic character and lines that made the wallypower family famous: a vertical bow, sharp profile, and glazed surfaces that seamlessly blend aesthetics with functionality. Distinctive features such as the magic portholes bring natural light into the interiors while preserving the purity of the exterior lines, and the fully concealed anchoring system contributes to a clean, minimalist image even at anchor.
The glazed superstructure and spacious open deck express Wally’s constant pursuit of balance between comfort and style, with rational layouts that ensure livability and ergonomics even during more sporty navigation. Thanks to Wally’s modular philosophy, the wallypower50X adapts to every need: chase boat, superyacht tender, day cruiser, or weekender. Every configuration is designed to offer maximum pleasure at sea, in full Wally spirit.
The fold-down transom sides increase the usable deck space by over 5 square meters, creating a direct connection with the sea. On deck, two generous sunpads and a dining area for eight under the protection of the glazed structure redefine onboard conviviality. The layout favors informal use of the spaces, with a lounge area and kitchenette designed for dynamic and relaxed living aboard.
Below deck, the wallypower50X maintains the high standards of comfort and quality typical of the range: double bed, lounge area, and bathroom with separate shower, making the boat ideal also for weekends and mid-range cruises.
The wallypower50X introduces Mercury’s outboard propulsion efficiency and freedom into the Wally range. The standard Mercury Verado V10 425 hp power package delivers a top speed of 50 knots and a cruising speed of 34 knots (preliminary data).
Alternatively, the optional Mercury Racing V8 500 hp configuration, selected for hull number two unveiled in a world premiere in Miami, boosts performance to a top speed of 54 knots, with a cruising speed of 36 knots (preliminary data).
The hull design, developed through a synergy between the Wally team and Ferretti Group Engineering, guarantees stability, control, and driving pleasure even at the highest speeds.
With the wallypower50X, Wally expands the wallypower family by bringing its iconic language into the world of outboard propulsion without compromising on design, performance, or character.
The world debut in Miami introduces a new interpretation of an archetype that continues to evolve while staying true to its identity.