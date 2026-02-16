Taste of YMU Raises $42,000 to Change Lives Through Music Education and the Chefs Shaping Miami
Young Musicians Unite (YMU) hosted the sixth edition of their signature fundraiser series, Taste of YMU: Puttin’ On The Ritz, honoring the glamour and spirit of 1930s New York. The event took place at the private Pinecrest residence of Randi Wolfson, a South Florida arts, culture, and philanthropy leader deeply connected to one of Miami’s longstanding philanthropic families, and her spouse Chris Adamo, Co-Founder of Flamingo Capital and Letterhead.
At its core, Taste of YMU is a fundraiser that directly changes students’ lives. The evening raised $42,000 in direct support of YMU programs, funding free, in-school and after-school music education for students across Miami-Dade County. These funds provide professional instruction, instruments, mentorship, and performance opportunities for young musicians who would otherwise lack access, helping students build confidence, discipline, and pathways to future success.
Now in its sixth edition, Taste of YMU has become one of Miami’s most sought-after private fundraising events, known for pairing exceptional student musicianship with curated culinary experiences from the city’s top restaurants and chefs. The series has grown into a favorite among philanthropic leaders, cultural tastemakers, A-list creatives, and Miami’s food aficionados, all united around the shared goal of expanding access to music education.
The evening welcomed a distinguished mix of leaders from music, sports, media, and business, including Walshy Fire of Major Lazer, content strategist Bryce Johnson, former Major League Baseball players Jon Jay and Javi Sanchez, YMU Board Member and marketing executive Vishal Sapra, Jeremy Arditi, Co-Chair of Montreux Jazz Festival Miami, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and conservationist Tori Linder, and Papa Keith of 103.5 The Beat (iHeartMedia), alongside other prominent figures from Miami’s philanthropic and entertainment communities.
The impact of Young Musicians Unite continues to also be recognized and supported by elected officials across Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins (District 8) shared her support at this year’s event, stating, “I’m proud to support Young Musicians Unite, an organization that’s changing lives through music right here in Miami-Dade, especially in South Dade. What they do goes far beyond teaching kids how to play an instrument. They bring young people together, create real opportunities, and give students confidence and hope for what’s ahead. By making music education accessible to all, they show what can happen when we invest in our children and believe in who they can become.”
Taste of YMU continues to spotlight Miami’s exceptional culinary talent and the chefs shaping the city’s food culture. This edition featured La Fête Wine Co., The Asado Authority, Sufrat Mediterranean Grill, Naima Fine Dining, and Bistro Ocho. The event was also supported by AudioInclined Music Store, further advancing YMU’s mission by expanding access to instruments and music resources for young musicians.
Guests enjoyed elevated culinary offerings alongside three hours of live music performed by the internationally recognized YMU Jazz Collective. The students delivered standout drum solos, powerful vocals, and dynamic ensemble performances, offering attendees a firsthand experience of the transformative impact of YMU’s programs.
