Miami HEAT Gala Celebrates 20 Years of Championship Legacy and Community Impact

On Monday, February 2, 2026, the Miami sports calendar reached one of its most meaningful moments as the 16th Annual Miami HEAT Gala unfolded at Kaseya Center. Hosted by Micky and Madeleine Arison alongside Pat and Chris Riley, the evening blended legacy, luxury, and purpose in support of the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund. Presented by Amerant Bank and supported by Uber, the event honored the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s first NBA Championship and the original White Hot run that helped define a generation of HEAT basketball.