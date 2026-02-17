Bal Harbour Village Announces Worldwide Launch of Fleurs de Villes FLORA
Bal Harbour Village is proud to announce that it will host the worldwide launch of Fleurs de Villes FLORA, a new floral exhibition from internationally acclaimed flower show producers Fleurs de Villes. The 10-day exhibition will run from February 27 to March 8, 2026, bringing a one-of-a-kind floral experience to the heart of Miami.
Created by Greater Miami’s talented floral designers, Fleurs de Villes FLORA places florists firmly in the spotlight, celebrating them as fashion designers who transform flowers into original couture creations inspired by the energy, color, and renewal of spring.
Open to the public, this spectacular event will feature over 25 fresh floral installations, including Fleurs de Villes’ signature floral mannequins and pop-up floral displays, showcased throughout Bal Harbour Village - including the lobby of The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, which will celebrate FLORA, the Roman goddess of flowers and spring, Founders Circle, Beach Walk, the North sign, Village Hall, Park Gate, and at Bal Harbour Shops.
As guests explore the floral artistry throughout Bal Harbour Village, they are encouraged to shop, dine, and experience the Village’s distinctive mix of luxury retail, acclaimed dining, and cultural programming, all set against its lush oceanfront backdrop.
Luxury boutiques, restaurants, and landmark locations throughout Bal Harbour Village will be adorned with breathtaking floral installations. Whether shopping, dining, or simply strolling, visitors will be immersed in a vibrant celebration of creativity and seasonal beauty.
Visitors are also encouraged to vote on their favorite mannequin at Bal Harbour Shops for a chance to win a luxury one-night stay with breakfast for two at The St. Regis Bal Harbour, and a Bal Harbour Shops Access Experience Package, total value of $2,650.
To complement the floral displays, Bal Harbour Village will host a series of engaging activations, including special floral pastry offerings at the St. Regis Bar, afternoon tea at La Gourmandise, and botanical spa treatments at the St. Regis Spa. Additional programming includes a flower crown-making workshop inspired by FLORA, the Roman goddess of spring, on March 1, and a hand-tied bouquet workshop on March 8, both held at Waterfront Park, inviting guests to engage directly with the artistry behind the installations.
“Bal Harbour Village is thrilled to welcome the worldwide launch of Fleurs de Villes FLORA,” said Mayor of Bal Harbour, Seth Salver. “This spring, the Village will bloom with color, creativity, and imagination, as visitors explore stunning floral installations and celebrate the artistry of our talented Miami florists, bringing the spirit of the season vividly to life.”
The exhibition will feature floral designs from a distinguished group of Miami-area florists, including Aniska Creations, Anthology Co. LLC, Atala Miami, Blake Roses, Connections and Creations, Formaneta, Hydrangea Flowers and Events, Isáchi Flowers & Crafts, Jk Bouquet Floral Design, Jassi & Co Creative, MOLLY Flowers & Decor, Petunia's, Something Blooming, W & W Flowers & Events Design Group, Indigo Hues Designs, Petal Productions, and Gilded Group Decor.
Fleurs de Villes FLORA at Bal Harbour Shops marks the first stop of the Spring FLORA tour, which will visit destinations across North America.
