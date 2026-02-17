SkyBeach Resort Unveils LUMA, a Mediterranean-Inspired Waterfront Restaurant
ST. PETERSBURG, FL (January 26, 2026) – SkyBeach Resort, the recently reimagined Gulf-front retreat located on the southern tip of St. Petersburg, Florida, proudly unveils its newest culinary concept, LUMA, which officially opened on January 22. Overlooking the resort’s newly renovated marina, LUMA delivers a Mediterranean-inspired dining experience rooted in local ingredients, bold flavors, and a refined yet welcoming atmosphere. Designed as a place to gather, share and celebrate, LUMA invites guests to connect over thoughtfully prepared dishes in a sophisticated setting.
The name LUMA, derived from lumen—Latin for light—captures the sun-drenched spirit of the Mediterranean and SkyBeach’s picturesque St. Pete surroundings. The restaurant’s design blends midcentury-modern influences with a soft palette of gold and blue and coastal decor elements, including rattan accents woven into the light fixtures and chairs.
“We’re proud to continue elevating the guest experience at SkyBeach Resort with the addition of LUMA,” said Allie Singer, VP of commercial strategy and asset management at Willner Realty & Development Co. (WRDC), the resort’s ownership group. “This concept completes our food and beverage vision in a meaningful way—one that resonates with both our guests and the local community. LUMA is meant to be a place you return to, where the food leaves a lasting impression, the service feels personal, and the setting makes every visit feel a little extraordinary.”
LUMA is helmed by Executive Chef Ryan VanDusen, a Michigan native with over two decades of experience in top culinary markets, including Chicago and Florida. His résumé includes leadership roles at acclaimed properties such as Soho House Chicago and the iconic Don CeSar hotel.
“This concept reflects a deep commitment to craft and place,” said VanDusen. “The menu honors Mediterranean classics while embracing Gulf Coast influences, resulting in a seasonal approach that captures the flavors and energy of Florida.”
The menu opens with an expansive mezze program, including the signature Tear + Share, where diners can choose from house-made lavash, grilled naan, market crudité and pita, paired with spreads like ‘seriously-good’ garlic hummus, smoky baba ghanoush, muhammara sweet heat pepper spread and golden whipped feta. Small plates include Gambas al Ajillo, made with Key West pink shrimp and garlic; Florida Gulf Ceviche, a traditional preparation featuring local fish with serrano pepper, passion fruit and sesame; and the showstopping Halloumi Esh, a dramatic tableside presentation of flaming Halloumi cheese finished with Arak and served alongside grilled naan.
From the menu’s “Garden & Grove” section, guests can enjoy vegetable-forward dishes like Charred Baby Carrots with grapefruit, hazelnuts and tahini vinaigrette and the refreshing Watermelon + Feta, topped with arugula, Aleppo pepper and a bright citrus vinaigrette. A personal favorite of Chef VanDusen, this section celebrates produce in its purest form—where seasonal vegetables and greens are treated as star ingredients, each dish thoughtfully composed to stand on its own.
Entrées featured in the “Feast” section showcase bold, fire-driven flavors and Mediterranean comfort dishes. Standouts include the Mediterranean Roasted Whole Fish served with new potatoes and olive-artichoke salad; Four-Hour Slow-Braised Short Rib Kebab with guava barbecue sauce, spiced carrot purée and sunflower seed crumble; and Lamb ‘Over Fire’ Skewers topped with zhoug, cipollini agrodolce and whipped goat cheese.
LUMA’s craft cocktail program draws inspiration from the same Mediterranean herbs, spices and fresh ingredients that define the food menu, creating a seamless pairing between the kitchen and the bar. Inventive libations include the Golden Empress, made with Empress 1908 Gin, Moroccan mint tea, lemon and honey; Santa Sol, crafted with Santa Familia Cristalino tequila, Ancho Reyes, hibiscus syrup and lime, finished with a Tajin rim and an edible flower; and Thyme and Tide, a bright blend of prosecco, Aperol, mastika, orange and thyme. For something more adventurous, the Sundrift is a THC-infused cocktail made with Black Market THC (5 mL), strawberry, lemon and lavender syrup.
LUMA will host a DJ in the lounge every Friday from 9-11 p.m., spinning upbeat tracks to carry guests into the weekend. For those arriving by water, LUMA offers a true dock-and-dine experience—visitors are welcome to dock their boats at the SkyBeach Marina while they dine, making it an effortless and scenic option for a night out on the Gulf.
LUMA marks the third culinary concept to open at SkyBeach Resort since its July 2024 relaunch (joining SkyBar + Grille, the two-story open-air restaurant and bar, and Paradeco Coffee Roasters, the second location of the beloved downtown St. Pete café), following a full-scale transformation by WRDC. The 113-room resort now features redesigned guest rooms, a reimagined lobby and a 6,260-square-foot event center.
