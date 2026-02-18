Artexpo New York 2026: A Global Art Showcase Returns to Manhattan
Redwood Art Group, the nation’s leader in exhibitions and event production, media, and marketing for the global art community, announces its highly anticipated four-day showcase, Artexpo New York, returning to Pier 36 at 299 South Street in Manhattan, from Thursday, April 9 to Sunday, April 12, 2026. Information on exhibitor registration and advance tickets can be found HERE.
The annual fine art destination, now in its 49th year, will host more than 200 innovative exhibiting galleries, art publishers and dealers, and artists from across the globe across 70,000 square feet of uninterrupted convention space, showcasing original work of 1000+ artists that includes prints, paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, giclee, lithographs and glass works, among other contemporary and fine art.
Throughout its nearly five historic decades in contemporary and fine art, Artexpo New York has hosted the likes of Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg, Keith Haring and Leroy Neiman; intensifying the discourse on today’s industry challenges and magnifying the very best the fine art world has to offer. In addition to visiting the world’s largest fine art trade show, more than 15,000 avid art enthusiasts and industry leaders will return to enjoy [SOLO], highlighting established and independent emerging artists. This year’s Artexpo New York will also feature its annual lineup of programming within the Artexpo Pavilion and [SOLO] Pavilion, including Art Labs, the Discoveries Collection and Spotlight Program.
“As we return to Pier 36 for the 49th edition of Artexpo New York, we’re proud of the fair’s global reach and continued evolution,” said Eric Smith, President and CEO of Redwood Art Group. “With participation from artists and galleries representing more than 20 countries, Artexpo remains a platform for discovery, innovation, and forward-thinking programming that helps define what’s next in the art world.”
Hosting more than 15,000 avid art enthusiasts, including 2,000+ trade representatives every year, Artexpo New York is the largest international gathering of qualified trade buyers—including gallery owners and managers, art dealers, interior designers, architects, corporate art buyers, and art and framing retailers. Attendees will have an opportunity to browse thousands of innovative new works of art and enjoy specific programming. [SOLO] offers established and emerging independent artists the opportunity to showcase their work on an international stage. Over the last decade, [SOLO] has become the ultimate venue for independent artists to be discovered—not only by gallery owners and art publishers, but also by collectors and enthusiasts.
As part of the interactive schedule of programming, this year’s Artexpo New York will include Art Labs, featuring specially curated site-specific projects by prominent galleries, art institutions, and art collectives within the show; as well as the Spotlight Program, providing collectors with a focused look at several prominent galleries and artists that will each be creating a site-specific exhibition. This year’s expo also features the Discoveries Collection – selections of artwork chosen by the Artexpo New York curatorial team that make up a group of amazing discoveries throughout the fair. The full schedule of programming activity will be announced in March.
Exhibitors confirmed for this year’s Artexpo New York include: K-Art Projects USA, Miami, Florida; AGI Fine Art, New York City, New York; Mecenavie Gallery, Paris, France; Perseus Gallery, New York City, New York, SAB Art Collection, Los Angeles, California; ADDO Gallery, Suwanee, Georgia; The Gallery Steiner, Vienna, Austria; MIDO Gallery, Medelin Antioquia, Columbia; Famespace, Miami, Florida; Liz Wood art Selection, Miami, Florida; and Artavita / World Wide Art, Santa Barbara, CA, among many others.
The Opening Night VIP Preview for Artexpo New York begins on Thursday, April 9 from 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. The fair continues for the public and trade on Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12, starting at 11:00 a.m. daily, with advance tickets priced at $30 for general admission. A multi-day advance purchase ticket that includes access to the Opening Night VIP Preview and all other fair days (Thursday, April 9 to Sunday, April 12) is priced at $50. All ticket prices increase beginning March 15, 2026.
For further information on Artexpo New York or to purchase tickets, please visit redwoodartgroup.com/artexpo-new-york. For more information on Redwood Art Group, visit redwoodartgroup.com.
