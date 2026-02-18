Artexpo New York 2026: A Global Art Showcase Returns to Manhattan

As part of the interactive schedule of programming, this year’s Artexpo New York will include Art Labs, featuring specially curated site-specific projects by prominent galleries, art institutions, and art collectives within the show; as well as the Spotlight Program, providing collectors with a focused look at several prominent galleries and artists that will each be creating a site-specific exhibition. This year’s expo also features the Discoveries Collection – selections of artwork chosen by the Artexpo New York curatorial team that make up a group of amazing discoveries throughout the fair. The full schedule of programming activity will be announced in March.