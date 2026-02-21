Delano Members Club Unveils Exclusive Cultural Hub in Miami Beach
Delano Members Club launches in Miami Beach spring 2026, introducing a new private members club rooted in culture, connection, and experience. The Club debuts alongside the reopening of Delano Miami Beach, marking a significant new chapter for the iconic South Beach property.
Conceived as a community of globally minded, culturally engaged members from Miami and beyond, Delano Members Club is shaped with guidance from a curated committee of leading voices across art, film, fashion, music, business, and technology. Applications are now open for an initial group of 200 founding members.
“As we launch the Delano Members Club with the reopening of Delano, we have a unique opportunity to bring together a thoughtfully curated community of curious, well-traveled experience experts. We’re excited to connect this group through exciting culture, entertainment and wellness programming in Miami, and eventually in inspiring destinations around the world as Delano continues to grow.”
Ben Pundole, Delano Hotels Chief Brand Officer and Head of Membership
Set on the fourth floor of the hotel, which is accessible exclusively to members and hotel guests, Delano Members Club is designed as a private social hub where culture and connection converge. The Club also features Mimi Kakushi, a restaurant and bar by Paris Society inspired by the creative underground of 1920s Osaka and shaped by the aesthetics of Oriental Art Deco. Mimi Kakushi has been recognized among the world’s leading bar destinations, ranking No. 36 on The World’s 50 Best Bars and No. 1 in the Middle East.
Set on the fourth floor of the hotel, which is accessible exclusively to members and hotel guests, Delano Members Club is designed as a private social hub where culture and connection converge. The Club also features Mimi Kakushi, a restaurant and bar by Paris Society inspired by the creative underground of 1920s Osaka and shaped by the aesthetics of Oriental Art Deco. Mimi Kakushi has been recognized among the world’s leading bar destinations, ranking No. 36 on The World’s 50 Best Bars and No. 1 in the Middle East.
At the core of the club is a year-round program of cultural and entertainment experiences, including expert-led talks and masterclasses, curated museum and gallery visits, exclusive culinary moments, wellness programming, live music, DJ residencies, theatre and comedy performances, and access to select global cultural events.
In addition to programming, members enjoy access to venues throughout the hotel, along with a complimentary two-night stay at a Delano property. Benefits include preferred room rates, automatic room upgrades where available, flexible check-in and departure, reciprocal privileges at select clubs, access to the Delano lifestyle concierge, preferred reservations at Delano restaurants and bars, beach and pool access on a space-available basis, and a member gift upon acceptance. Founding members also receive complimentary valet parking.
Delano Members Club debuts in Miami ahead of expansion to additional Delano destinations worldwide. Recent signings for Delano Soho New York and Delano London underscore this momentum as the brand continues its international growth.
For Delano Members Club membership enquiries and further details on applications and benefits, visit delanohotels.com/miami-beach/delano-members-club.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.