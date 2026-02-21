Miami's THE WELL Coconut Grove: A New Chapter in Wellness-Focused Residential Design

“Coconut Grove has always been home to me and I’ve watched the neighborhood evolve immensely over decades. When we look at projects like this, it’s essential that development enhances the community rather than diminishing it. The Grove has a unique sense of charm and conviviality that needs to be protected, especially as Miami continues to grow. Partnering with Terra reflects our shared belief that thoughtful, community-driven development can benefit the neighborhood while prioritizing what makes it a true sanctuary within the city.”

Getzy Fellig, CoFounder of AB Asset Management