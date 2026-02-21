Orlando Celebrates Black History with Cultural Tributes, Arts and Community Events in 2026

During the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts (Jan. 16 – Feb. 2), guests can discover vibrant works created in honor of Black History Month, featuring unique artistic interpretations of beloved Disney scenes and characters. The celebration also includes a musical component, with DISNEY ON BROADWAY stars performing songs they helped make famous, like The Lion King’s Jelani Remy and Kissy Simmons, Tarzan’s Anastacia McCleskey and Aladdin’s James Monroe Iglehart.

The annual ZORA! Outdoor Festival of the Arts, (Jan. 30 – Feb. 1) is a three-day cultural celebration that transforms Historic Eatonville – the first African American incorporated municipality in the United States – into a vibrant open-air museum of creativity, history, and community featuring live performances, an international marketplace, arts and craft booths and more.

Acclaimed vocalist Brandon Martin will present Lift Every Voice and Sing! (Feb. 3) – a stirring and uplifting portrait of the African American experience – at the intimate Judson’s Live venue at The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Visitors can enjoy other performances including the free MLK Gospel Concert (Feb. 22), hip-hop DJ and Grammy Award-winning producer Pete Rock (Feb. 20), New Orleans-style jazz group Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (Feb. 21) and jazz vibraphonist Joel Ross (Feb. 26).

The African Americans and the Arts Exhibition (Feb. 3 – March 31) at the Terrace Gallery at Orlando City Hall presents an opportunity for local artists to showcase African American history and celebrate the many lasting contributions Black Americans have had on visual arts, performing arts, literature, film, music and cultural movements. This year’s exhibition showcases 48 works by 28 local visual artists, inspired by the 2026 national Black History Month theme, “A Century of Black History Commemorations.

The NBA’s Orlando Magic (Feb. 5) will honor the history, achievements and resilience of the Black community with special performances and cultural recognitions during their upcoming game against the Brooklyn Nets at Kia Center.

The Orange County Regional History Center’s Black History Month commemoration will include History Alive: Soul of the Sunshine State (Feb. 7), a special tribute to the trailblazers who shaped the Central Florida region; Brechner Speaker Series (Feb. 8), tracing the Nightingale family’s journey; and Sensory Sunday (Feb. 15), celebrating Black animators and storytellers through sensory-friendly activities.

Orlando Family Stage presents Tiara’s Hat Parade (select dates, Feb. 7-22), a family-friendly production celebrating Black culture and innovation based on the children’s book of the same name, which tells the tale of young Tiara, who uses kindness, creativity, artistry and community to help her mother to revive her hat-making business.