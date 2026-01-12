The Most Luxurious New Experiences to Discover in Orlando for 2026

Orlando has long been synonymous with spectacle, but 2026 marks a noticeable shift toward polish, design, and elevated experiences that extend well beyond the theme park gates. As the destination introduces more than two dozen new openings, a select few stand apart for their craftsmanship, cultural relevance, and appeal to travelers who value intention as much as excitement. This curated list highlights only the most refined additions shaping Orlando’s luxury landscape in the year ahead.
The opening of Universal Epic Universe signals one of the most significant developments in Orlando’s modern tourism history. The expansive new theme park introduces more than 50 attractions across five meticulously designed worlds, including Celestial Park and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic. While scale is part of the draw, the true luxury lies in the immersive design, layered storytelling, and seamless transitions between worlds that feel cinematic rather than chaotic. Epic Universe represents Orlando’s move toward experiential depth over sheer volume.
Replacing the former NBA Experience, Level 99 transforms the two-story venue at Disney Springs into an interactive playground designed specifically for adults. With more than 50 physical and mental challenges, plus an on-site bar and restaurant serving Detroit-style pizza and beer, the experience leans social, competitive, and intentionally grown-up. It is a rare Disney-adjacent offering that feels unapologetically geared toward an older, more design-conscious crowd.
Opening in February, Sloth World introduces a surprisingly refined take on wildlife encounters. The guided, small-group experiences unfold inside a rainforest-style habitat where sloths move freely among trees, vines, and natural climbing structures. The emphasis on intimacy, education, and environmental immersion sets it apart from traditional animal attractions, offering a slower, more thoughtful experience that feels aligned with luxury travel’s growing interest in mindful encounters.
Opening in April on International Drive, Society Park spans 2.4 acres and has been described as a modern take on a private club concept. With padel courts, pickleball courts, a spa, multiple restaurants, and thoughtfully designed social spaces, the complex blends sport, wellness, and hospitality into a single destination. Its exhibition court and curated amenities position it as a lifestyle hub rather than a traditional athletic facility.
Nightlife in Orlando reaches a new tier with the arrival of Still Lounge by Dre and Snoop. The venue delivers an elevated after-dark experience anchored by curated DJ rotations, live performances, and a cocktail program inspired by Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop alongside other ultra-premium spirits. The design and programming reflect a polished fusion of West Coast influence and Southern nightlife culture, offering something far more intentional than a typical club scene.
The Mall at Millenia continues to solidify its status as Orlando’s premier luxury shopping destination. Recent and upcoming updates include an expanded Christian Louboutin space, a new Versace store, a refreshed Gucci gallery, and an upgraded Tommy Bahama location. These enhancements, paired with curated dining additions such as DalMoros Fresh Pasta to Go and Rosetta Bakery, elevate the mall into a full-day luxury experience rather than a traditional retail stop.
Set to open in Hannibal Square, The Reverie brings a refined dining concept from James Beard-recognized Chef Brandon McGlamery. The restaurant promises polished yet approachable American cuisine supported by a beverage program centered on classic cocktails with seasonal nuance and a carefully selected wine list spanning both New and Old World producers. Its location in Winter Park adds an extra layer of charm, positioning the restaurant as a destination rather than a trend-driven opening.
Kappo Tsan introduces kappo-style dining to Orlando with an emphasis on balance, technique, and flexibility. Offering both multicourse menus and à la carte selections, the restaurant blends sushi and cooked dishes in a format that encourages exploration without excess. The concept appeals to diners who value precision and restraint, hallmarks of luxury dining that prioritize craft over spectacle.
Opening this spring, Pomelo is a cocktail-driven concept by Top Chef Season 3 winner Hung Huynh. Drawing on Southeast Asian flavors, the venue pairs a vibrant indoor-outdoor bar setting with a focused beverage program that feels intentional rather than performative. Pomelo’s arrival reinforces Mills 50’s growing reputation as a neighborhood where creativity and credibility intersect.
Returning on May 1, Blue Man Group debuts a new custom-built theater at ICON Park. The production retains its signature blend of art, music, comedy, and non-verbal storytelling, now housed in a venue designed specifically for the experience. The result feels more immersive and polished, offering a cultural evening that stands apart from Orlando’s more conventional entertainment options.
