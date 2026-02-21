Revolution Marine Group Expands Heritage Line with New Canados 67’ Power Catamaran
Revolution Marine Group has announced the expansion of its Heritage power catamaran portfolio with the addition of the Canados Heritage 67’, extending the Italian-built range to clients throughout the United States and the Americas. Build slots are now being offered, with initial deliveries projected for late 2027, positioning the 67-foot model as the new flagship of the Heritage line and underscoring Revolution Marine Group’s growing presence in the high-performance power catamaran segment.
Building on the successful introduction of the Heritage series to North America, the Heritage 67’ scales the platform into a larger and more capable cruising yacht, engineered for owners who value refined performance and efficient handling. Delivering confident, dynamic passages of up to 37 knots, the Heritage 67’ reflects a new generation of power catamarans designed for long-range cruising across the Americas while combining operational efficiency with the elegance and craftsmanship of modern Italian yacht design.
“The Heritage 67’ showcases just how far modern power catamarans have evolved. It brings together Italian craftsmanship, high-speed capability, and operational efficiency in a platform designed for owners who want performance without compromise.”
Darren Henn, Vice President of Sales at Revolution Marine Group
A New Benchmark in Modern Power Catamaran Design
Designed by acclaimed Italian naval architect Francesco Struglia, the Canados Heritage 67’ represents a thoughtful evolution in luxury power catamaran design. Its sleek, contemporary profile emphasizes efficiency, stability, and intelligent spatial planning within a performance-oriented footprint, resulting in a versatile platform well suited for high-speed passages, extended cruising, and refined onboard living.
The Heritage 67’ will be offered in two distinct configurations: Coupe, emphasizing streamlined, sport-forward aesthetics and a more performance-driven character, and Flybridge, maximizing outdoor living, panoramic visibility, and entertainment-focused spaces.
Both versions reflect a cohesive design language that balances elegance, functionality, and performance.
Performance and Engineering
Powered by twin MAN V8 1200 hp engines with tunnel drives, the Heritage 67’ delivers an impressive blend of speed, efficiency, and range, positioning it as a compelling option for both owner-operators and professionally crewed use.
Key specifications include:
Length Overall: 66’7” (20.29 m)
Beam: 20’ (6.10 m)
Cruising Speed: 30 knots (±3%)
Top Speed: 37 knots (±3%)
Fuel Capacity: ~5,000 L / 1,320 US gal
Fresh Water Capacity: ~800 L / 211 US gal
Waste & Grey Water Capacity: ~600 L / 159 US gal
Draft (half load): 5’3” (1.60 m)
Together, these figures highlight a design philosophy focused on delivering genuine performance while preserving the stability, efficiency, and comfort inherent to advanced twin-hull construction.
Intelligent Design, Effortless Living, and Confident Performance
The Heritage 67’s catamaran platform prioritizes balance, stability, and purposeful design, delivering a refined onboard environment that feels spacious and inviting without being oversized. Its flowing interiors and well-proportioned spaces encourage a natural movement between areas, while the twin-hull configuration ensures comfort whether cruising or at anchor.
With a moderate beam compared to wider catamarans, the Heritage 67’ offers practical advantages for owners, making dockage at marinas and residential slips easier, while also supporting speed, handling, and a confident ride.
The Flybridge configuration offers a thoughtfully designed social space well suited for entertaining and extended cruising, while the Coupe version appeals to owners drawn to a more sporty profile and a direct connection to the yacht’s performance-driven character
A Growing Heritage Presence in the Americas
The introduction of the Heritage 67’ marks the next chapter in Revolution Marine Group’s expansion of the Heritage line in the Americas, following the successful arrival of the Heritage 36’ in the U.S. market. Together, these models reflect a strategic commitment to delivering innovative, performance-oriented power catamarans designed to meet the evolving expectations of modern owners throughout the region.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.