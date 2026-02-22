Shakti Nimoo Village House
Shakti Nimoo Village HousePhoto Courtesy of Shakti Ladakh
Press Releases

Discover Ladakh's Summer Coolcation: Adventure and Culture at Shakti

Experience Ladakh's Unique Blend of Adventure and Culture This Summer
3 min read

Reopening in May 2026 Shakti Ladakh offers a compelling summer coolcation with altitude - a clear, dry Himalayan counterpoint to Europe’s peak-season crowds.

THIKSE MONASTERY LADAKH
THIKSE MONASTERY LADAKHPhoto Courtesy of Shakti Ladakh

Set in India’s rain-shadow region, Ladakh enjoys bright skies and comfortable temperatures from May to September, averaging around 68°F in early summer and rising to approximately 86°F in July and August before cooling again in September. Snow-dusted peaks, high-altitude desert and glacier rivers in vivid shades of emerald and turquoise create a landscape that feels expansive and energizing.

Thiksey House
Thiksey HousePhoto Courtesy of Shakti Ladakh

Shakti’s guided Himalayan journeys unfold between 6,000 and 14,000 feet, combining adventure with cultural depth. One day might see guests rafting along the Indus River or trekking across wide desert valleys; another might end with wilderness camping beneath remarkably clear night skies. The pace is deliberate - spacious rather than scheduled - allowing time to absorb the scale and silence of the mountains.

INDUS VALLEY LADAKH
INDUS VALLEY LADAKHPhoto Courtesy of Shakti Ladakh
Shakti Ladakh rafting
Shakti Ladakh raftingPhoto Courtesy of Shakti Ladakh

Mornings can begin with meditation and Buddhist prayers at historic monasteries, guided by teachers trained at the Mahobodhi Center in Leh. Guests may meet local Amchis (traditional Tibetan healers) at Thiksey Monastery or at Shakti’s Indus Farmhouse, where centuries-old diagnostic practices are still in use. A visit to the 11th-century Hemis Monastery includes a walk to meditation caves once inhabited by revered monks and rinpoche, offering direct connection to Ladakh’s living traditions. Yoga, breathwork, forest bathing, and gentle village walks round out the days, balancing physical exploration with restoration.

Thiksey Monastery Monks
Thiksey Monastery MonksPhoto Courtesy of Shakti Ladakh
Shakti Likhir Village Hosue
Shakti Likhir Village HosuePhoto Courtesy of Shakti Ladakh

Accommodation is spread across restored private village houses in valleys including Nimoo, Stok, and Likir, creating a low-impact model that supports local families, farmers, monks, and guides. Evenings are relaxed and convivial, with personal chefs preparing regional dishes using local produce, and terraces that open onto vast Himalayan views.

Thiksey House
Thiksey HousePhoto Courtesy of Shakti Ladakh
Shakti Stakna River House bedroom
Shakti Stakna River House bedroom Photo Courtesy of Shakti Ladakh

HOW: Direct flights from Delhi to Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh (approx 1 hour flight), Upon landing the Shakti team will tailor make your journey on the ground. All Shakti holidays include private, fully inclusive village-house accommodation, all meals and beverages prepared by a private chef, activities with expert English-speaking guides, support guides and porters, a car for transfers, and tailor-made itineraries. For more information, please visit www.shaktihimalaya.com/ladakh-luxury-adventure-travel.

Shakti Nimoo Village House
Refined Ways to Welcome the Year of the Horse, Through Travel, Design, and Ritual

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Destinations
Accommodations
Global
News
Press releases
travel

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com