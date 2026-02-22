Nevis Embraces Heritage and Hospitality with New Developments in 2026

Best known as the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, Nevis holds a unique place in American history and stands out as one of the few international destinations directly connected to the United States’ upcoming 250th anniversary. This quarter, the island marks several notable milestones, including the reopening of the historic Bath Hotel, the first hotel in the Caribbean, reinforcing a hospitality legacy that spans more than two centuries and positioning the island as a place where refined, unpretentious luxury meets living history. The unveiling of newly renovated spaces at Montpelier Nevis as it celebrates its 60th anniversary, the return of the iconic Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim, and new family-focused programming at Four Seasons Resort Nevis.