Nevis Embraces Heritage and Hospitality with New Developments in 2026
The Caribbean island of Nevis is welcoming the new year with a series of new developments that blend heritage preservation, refreshed hospitality, and signature experiences—at a moment when global interest is increasingly focused on history, culture, and place-based travel.
Best known as the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, Nevis holds a unique place in American history and stands out as one of the few international destinations directly connected to the United States’ upcoming 250th anniversary. This quarter, the island marks several notable milestones, including the reopening of the historic Bath Hotel, the first hotel in the Caribbean, reinforcing a hospitality legacy that spans more than two centuries and positioning the island as a place where refined, unpretentious luxury meets living history. The unveiling of newly renovated spaces at Montpelier Nevis as it celebrates its 60th anniversary, the return of the iconic Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim, and new family-focused programming at Four Seasons Resort Nevis.
Historic Bath Hotel Undergoes Major Conservation & Restoration Effort
One of the Caribbean’s most significant historic landmarks, the Bath Hotel—widely regarded as the first hotel in the British Caribbean—is undergoing a multi-year conservation and stabilization effort supported by a $403,000 grant from the United States Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation. Built more than 200 years ago around Nevis’ natural hot springs, the Bath Hotel represents a pioneering chapter in Caribbean tourism history as the region’s first intentionally designed spa resort. The project’s second phase was completed in January 2026, was led by the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society in partnership with the Nevis Island Administration and local community stakeholders, underscoring a shared commitment to heritage preservation, cultural tourism, and sustainable travel while safeguarding a site deeply rooted in Nevis’ history, wellness traditions, and community life.
Nevis’ American History Connection Gains New Relevance in 2026
As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Nevis offers a compelling and often overlooked international connection to America’s founding story. Alexander Hamilton spent his early years on the island, and visitors today can explore that legacy through sites such as the Hamilton House & Museum in Charlestown.
With growing interest in the Semiquincentennial, Nevis is emerging as a meaningful destination for history-minded travelers seeking a broader, global perspective on the origins of the United States.
Together, these developments reflect an island moving confidently into 2026 while remaining deeply rooted in its heritage. Through thoughtful restoration, refreshed hospitality offerings, and signature events that celebrate nature, culture, and community, Nevis continues to offer travelers compelling reasons to visit throughout the year.
Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim Returns This Spring
Nevis will once again take center stage in the international sports tourism calendar with the return of the on March 28, 2026. The 4.1-kilometer open-water swim crosses the famed Narrows between the sister islands and draws elite and amateur swimmers from around the world.
This year’s event is set to gain additional global attention with the participation of Olympic open-water swimmer Alice Dearing, further elevating Nevis’ profile as a boutique destination for endurance sports and adventure travel. Framed by turquoise waters and volcanic landscapes, the swim is both a formidable athletic challenge and a celebration of the island’s natural beauty.
Four Seasons Resort Nevis Celebrates 35 Years and Launches New Spring Break Programming
In February 2026, Four Seasons Resort Nevis marked its 35th anniversary, celebrating a legacy that helped shape luxury travel in the Caribbean. When Four Seasons Founder and Chairman Isadore Sharp and his wife Rosalie first arrived on Nevis in the early 1990s, the island was largely undiscovered by international travelers. It was that sense of discovery and unspoiled beauty that set Nevis apart then—and continues to define its appeal today.
Set across 350 acres stretching from the slopes of Nevis Peak to the golden sands of Pinney’s Beach, Four Seasons Resort Nevis was the brand’s first Caribbean resort and only the second Four Seasons property in the Americas at the time of its opening. Over the past three and a half decades, the resort has evolved while maintaining a deep connection to the island, with elements of Nevis’ history and natural landscape woven throughout the guest experience.
Building on this milestone year, Four Seasons Resort Nevis is also introducing new family-focused programming for spring break. A Kids Tennis Camp, hosted by the professionals of Peter Burwash International, will run from March 16 through April 10, 2026, and is open to children ages 5 to 12.
The program is designed to build skills, confidence, and friendships through a mix of tennis fundamentals—including groundstrokes, serves, volleys, and match play—paired with engaging drills, games, and friendly competition, offering an active and enriching addition for families visiting Nevis this spring.
Montpelier Nevis Marks 60 Years with Renovated Guest Rooms and Public Spaces and newly renovated two-storey residence Saddle Hill View Villa
One of Nevis’ most beloved boutique hotels is entering a new chapter in 2026. Montpelier Nevis has unveiled newly refreshed guest rooms and public spaces as part of its 60th anniversary celebration. Montpelier Nevis introduced Saddle Hill View Villa, a newly renovated two-storey residence set within the estate’s 60-acre hillside grounds. The latest addition to the hotel’s Villa Collection, it offers a private, residential-style stay with full access to Montpelier’s dining venues, beach shuttle and hosted activities. Spanning approximately 2,500 square feet, the villa features two king-sized en-suite bedrooms upstairs, with the option to add two additional en-suite bedrooms on the lower level. Hand-carved Caribbean-meets-Asian furnishings, natural textures and calm earth tones create a peaceful atmosphere in keeping with Montpelier’s barefoot luxury spirit, while open-plan living spaces flow onto a wide wraparound veranda and a private terrace with garden views, fountains and a poolside kitchen, offering guests space to gather, relax and enjoy the island in privacy.