Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim Returns with Olympian Alice Dearing

“The Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim is more than a sporting event; it is a bold statement about where Nevis is headed. This rare crossing between two beautiful islands is an experience very few destinations in the region can deliver. The event reflects our vision of excellence, strength, innovation, and resilience, and this year we are proud to welcome Alice Dearing, the first Black woman to represent Great Britain in Olympic swimming. Her participation places this event firmly on the global stage and reinforces Nevis as a serious and credible sports tourism destination,” said Ravariere.