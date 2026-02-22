Northrop & Johnson Crowned World's Greatest Yachting Brokerage by Bloomberg
Northrop & Johnson, the undisputed global leader in luxury yacht brokerage, charter, and new construction services, is thrilled to announce a momentous achievement: its official recognition as the World's Greatest Yachting Brokerage. This prestigious designation, a testament to the firm's relentless pursuit of excellence and decades of industry leadership, premiered with significant fanfare on Bloomberg this past weekend.
This unparalleled honor highlights Northrop & Johnson's commitment to delivering bespoke, white-glove service across all sectors of the superyacht industry. The recognition acknowledges not only the scale of the firm's global operation, with a network of offices spanning all major yachting hubs, but also the caliber of its expert team and the innovative strategies employed to serve a discerning international clientele. The "World's Greatest!" title reflects a consistent record of groundbreaking sales, exceptional charter experiences, and expert management of the world's most luxurious yachts.
Each year the World's Greatest! TV Show researches thousands of businesses to determine which are the best of the best. They evaluate and highlight some of the most amazing and unique companies, technologies, products, people, and travel destinations the world has to offer. Next, the World's Greatest team validates each candidate's qualifications. With a focus of attention on organizations that go above and beyond in their industry and stand out amongst the competitors.
After each candidate is interviewed and has shown evidence that they will be able to meet all requirements, the team of experts decide which company is named as the Winner of World’s Greatest!
The history of yachting is as rich and storied as the vessels that navigate the seas. At Northrop & Johnson, the team has been privileged to contribute to this history, setting standards that others aspire to follow. The journey from humble beginnings to becoming a World’s Greatest! has been driven by a passion for extraordinary experiences and a commitment to our clients.
From N&J’s inception in 1949, when visionary yachtsmen Jim Northrop and George Johnson opened the first office on Manhattan’s Madison Avenue, Northrop & Johnson has grown into a pioneering force within the yachting industry. Over the decades, the company has expanded its reach and influence, establishing itself as a beacon of innovation and excellence.
"Achieving World’s Greatest! is not just a reflection of our rich history, but also a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in yachting. As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the industry, ensuring that our clients continue to receive unparalleled service and extraordinary experiences."
Cromwell Littlejohn, President & CCO of Northrop & Johnson
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Northrop & Johnson experienced rapid growth, opening satellite offices in Connecticut, Florida, and Massachusetts. This expansion solidified their status as the leading yacht brokerage in the United States and paved the way for international growth. By the late 1970s, N&J had extended its reach with offices in Cannes, France, Newport, Rhode Island, California, and Spain.
For over 75 years, Northrop & Johnson has been at the forefront of the yachting industry, adapting to change and setting new standards of excellence. As we celebrate achieving World’s Greatest!, we remain committed to innovation, growth, and delivering exceptional experiences to our clients worldwide.
Today, under the leadership of industry leaders like President & CCO Cromwell Littlejohn, Northrop & Johnson continues to push boundaries. The acquisition by MarineMax in 2020 and the subsequent launch of Fairport Global in 2023 have redefined what it means to be a full-service brokerage house. Northrop & Johnson continues to lead in the yacht industry by strengthening our core markets, expanding into key regions and pushing the boundaries of marketing, intelligence and technology in close partnership with MarineMax to benefit our clients, brokers and global staff.
