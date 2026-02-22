Renaissance Esmeralda Resort Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Transformation
Embracing the spirit and raw beauty of the desert, Renaissance Esmerelda Resort & Spa – an iconic Coachella Valley retreat known for its immersive experiences – has completed a multi-million-dollar reinvestment program. The 560-room resort’s comprehensive transformation delivers a vibrant, contemporary refresh across public areas, meeting rooms, ballrooms and foyers, along with new pickleball courts, a fully redesigned front desk and lobby, and the debut of Seven Olive, a modern gastropub, alongside Topgolf Swing Suites.
Deftly blending mid-century modern design with desert-inspired aesthetics, the renovation is highlighted by a carefully curated collection of custom commissioned artwork and sculptures by noted artists, among them Brian Peters, Valero Doval and Ashley Nardone.
Masterminded by Bishop Pass, a Los Angeles-based interior design firm, the reimagined resort is anchored by the new art installations, which take visitors on a journey through the rich and rugged textures of the Coachella Valley. Using a mix of raw yet refined materials, the artworks reveal a visual dialogue between nature and structure – inviting discovery and connection.
“By capturing the essence of the desert, this redesign embodies what the Renaissance brand stands for today, connecting guests to the destination and inspiring a sense of discovery. From enhanced digital experiences to refreshed public and meeting spaces, every change has been thoughtfully considered to create an even more seamless and memorable experience for our visitors.”
Tim Pyne, General Manager
Outdoor Enhancements
Set across 23 acres of Mediterranean-inspired grounds, outdoor amenities remain a central focus of the Renaissance Esmeralda resort experience. Poolside cabanas now feature new modular furnishings and smart TVs, along with updated lounge seating, personalized beverage carts and the addition of four pickleball courts.
The resort’s signature Glo Patio, located on the lower level and adjacent to and overlooking the pool, is also being fully reimagined with contemporary furnishings, including lounge chairs, sectionals and dining seating in a navy color palette accented by taupe and warm brown tones. Rustic woven lantern-style pendants, ceramic totem-inspired sculptures, layered accent rugs and patterned pillows add texture and subtle desert-inspired design elements throughout.
Transformed Public Spaces
Now a centerpiece of the resort, the new art program transforms public spaces into an immersive journey through the region’s landscape – blending the untamed natural beauty of the desert with the clean precision of geometric design. As guests enter the lobby, delicate representations of the desert emerge. Ethereal tumbling boulder forms – constructed of wire mesh and paint – cascade along the reception area ceiling evoking rugged rocky hills and vistas while stacked cairn sculptures introduce warm wood hues, bridging geology with natural components. Hues of purples, reds and yellows reflect the desert’s vivid palette while two vertical “rock” sculptures – actually crafted from soft, organic woods – adorn the lower lobby corridor. These unexpected shapes are situated in front of a dreamlike desert panorama. Here, a striking tennis-and-golf ball sculpture provides contrast and pays homage to Indian Wells’ most beloved pastimes. With soaring ceilings and circular crystal chandeliers, the upper grand atrium lobby showcases slightly metallic abstract ceramic pieces with a bold botanical motif.
Refreshed Meeting and Event Spaces, Foyers
Redesigned meeting spaces are inspired by desert flora and organic form. Handcrafted ceramic pieces in botanical and abstract shapes line the pre-function areas while curvilinear finishes, rich floral carpeting and a muted palette of natural hues evoke the grandeur and pristine beauty of the desert. Expansive crystal chandeliers lend drama to the Crystal Ballroom with a vibrant abstract ceramic wall installation capturing the delicate beauty of desert wildflowers. New digital reader boards throughout ensure effortless navigation between event spaces. In addition, The Esmeralda Ballroom is a bright and airy expansive event space with a window wall overlooking lush gardens.
New Gastropub and Topgolf Swing Suites Experience
Opening soon, Seven Olive, a sleek and modern gastropub, will debut with inventive and bold cuisine, elevated pub dishes and a curated craft cocktail program. Adjacent to the restaurant, new Topgolf Swing Suites will introduce two private lounges equipped with state-of-the-art simulators, allowing guests to play virtual courses while enjoying food and beverages from Seven Olive. The suites will accommodate up to eight or 12 guests, creating an ideal setting for social gatherings, team outings and celebrations.