An Elevated Evening Unfolds at Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills with SYH Club

Guests gathered atop the Residences’ rooftop space, where the atmosphere encouraged unhurried interaction. Passed hors d’oeuvres and an artistic grazing table set the tone, complemented by a bespoke martini bar and a focused selection of wines from Realm Cellars and Hourglass Vineyards. Adding a modern counterpoint, guests were also introduced to Susurrus, a newly released non-alcoholic sparkling tea, poured personally by the vintners. The tasting experience felt immersive and intentional, offering direct engagement with the producers behind each pour.