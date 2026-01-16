An Elevated Evening Unfolds at Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills with SYH Club
Luxury often reveals itself in restraint, in moments designed for connection rather than spectacle. That philosophy guided a recent private gathering at Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills, where SYH Club partnered with the property for an intimate evening centered on conversation, craftsmanship, and considered hospitality.
On Monday, January 12, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the rooftop of Mandarin Oriental Residences welcomed 50 invited guests for a carefully curated experience hosted in collaboration with Shari Liu Agency, a luxury brand consulting and events firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. The result was an evening that felt purposeful and personal, reflecting the shared values of both hosts.
A Rooftop Setting Designed for Connection
Guests gathered atop the Residences’ rooftop space, where the atmosphere encouraged unhurried interaction. Passed hors d’oeuvres and an artistic grazing table set the tone, complemented by a bespoke martini bar and a focused selection of wines from Realm Cellars and Hourglass Vineyards. Adding a modern counterpoint, guests were also introduced to Susurrus, a newly released non-alcoholic sparkling tea, poured personally by the vintners. The tasting experience felt immersive and intentional, offering direct engagement with the producers behind each pour.
The guest list reflected the event’s cross-disciplinary appeal. Attendees included Oscar-winning producer Thomas Pierce, actress and model Eva La Rue, and celebrity interior designer and editor-in-chief Luigi Irauzqui, among other Los Angeles notables. Conversations moved easily between creative pursuits, business, and lifestyle, underscoring the evening’s emphasis on community over formality.
A Closer Look at Mandarin Oriental Living
Throughout the evening, the Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills team offered private tours of the property and model residences, providing guests with an inside view of the brand’s residential expression. The service mirrored the standards long associated with Mandarin Oriental, attentive yet unobtrusive, allowing guests to explore the spaces at their own pace.
Comprising 54 branded residences, Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills was designed in collaboration with internationally recognized interior designer 1508 London. The residences blend the privacy of home ownership with the legendary service of the Mandarin Oriental brand, creating a living experience that feels both elevated and effortless.
Amenities available to residents include a private rooftop pool with daybeds and cabanas, a holistic wellness space, on-site spa services, sauna and steam room, a relaxation terrace, and a rooftop fitness center with an outdoor yoga terrace and private training room. Select residences feature interior gardens by renowned Swiss landscape designer Enzo Enea, who also conceived the property’s central courtyard and private rooftop spaces.
Additional features include a rooftop Residents Lounge with sunset views over Los Angeles, a lobby library and conference room designed for co-working or quiet moments, and secure on-site parking with valet service.
SYH Club and a Shared Philosophy
For SYH Club, a private members club at sea, the evening offered an opportunity to introduce its lifestyle-driven membership model to a like-minded audience. The partnership highlighted a natural alignment between SYH Club and Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills, rooted in high-touch service, thoughtful curation, and an emphasis on meaningful connection.
The collaboration felt less like a brand activation and more like a gathering among peers, where setting and service worked quietly in support of the experience itself.
A Residential Address with a Sense of Place
Located in a quiet, walkable area of Beverly Hills just minutes from Rodeo Drive, Mandarin Oriental Residences offers a neighborhood sensibility while remaining firmly connected to the city’s cultural and commercial pulse. Residences are available for immediate occupancy, with pricing ranging from $2,550,000 for one-bedroom homes to $6,250,000 for three-bedroom residences. Penthouses are also available, with pricing upon request.
