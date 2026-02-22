Surfside Unveils Four New Flavors, Boosting Its Award-Winning RTD Lineup

Surfside launched in 2022 by Philadelphia natives Matt and Bryan Quigley, and Clement and Zach Pappas. The brand took off from the onset and has since gained nationwide momentum. 2025 was the brand’s strongest performance to date as Surfside’s sales volume skyrocketed to an impressive 11.1 million cases sold, growing by over 6 million cases from the year prior, and was the top volume growth spirits brand in the United States. Surfside was named the “2025 Spirits Brand of the Year” by Market Watch Magazine, a recognition driven in part by its best-in-class growth performance and is now the #3 spirits volume brand in the United States.