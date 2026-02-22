The Adventure Park at Long Island Kicks Off Its 2026 Season on Friday, March 20
Adventure is officially back! The Adventure Park at Long Island, the region’s premier outdoor zipline and climbing destination, will open for the 2026 season on Friday, March 20.
A favorite spring tradition for families, teens, and thrill-seekers alike, The Adventure Park invites guests to climb, zip, and explore 14 aerial trails and 49 ziplines set high among the trees.
“We’re excited to kick off another season of outdoor adventure and welcome both returning climbers and first-time guests. After a long winter, there’s nothing better than getting outside, challenging yourself, and having fun in the fresh air.”
Phil Insalaco, Park Manager
Photo Courtesy of The Adventure Park at Long IslandTo celebrate the season, the Park will offer special Spring Break hours from April 2–12, open daily from 10 am to 7 pm.
Spring fun continues with the return of the popular Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees. Guests can search for hidden “eggs” while climbing through the Park’s trails, and at the end of their adventure, enjoy a sweet treat from the Park Store. The Easter Egg Hunt is free to participate in with the purchase of a climbing ticket.
The full Spring 2026 schedule and hours are now available at
https://myadventurepark.com/location/wheatley-heights-ny/hours-calendar/.
