Up Norway Celebrates 10 Years of Purpose-Driven Luxury Travel
Up Norway, the leading curator of sustainable luxury travel experiences across Scandinavia, celebrates its 10-year anniversary in 2026, marking a decade of thoughtfully designed journeys rooted in authenticity, cultural connection, and environmental responsibility. Founded in 2016 by Torunn Tronsvang, Up Norway has become a trusted name for modern luxury travelers seeking meaningful, off-the-beaten-path experiences that benefit both guests and local communities.
Up Norway began as a master’s thesis project, developed after Tronsvang returned to her home country of Norway following leadership roles with some of the world’s most respected luxury hospitality brands, including Aman, Anantara, and Jumeirah throughout Asia and the Middle East. Driven by a deep interest in meaningful travel, she set out to create a company built on Scandinavian values that continue to define Up Norway’s approach today.
Over the past decade, Up Norway has curated bespoke journeys for travelers from around the world. The company caters to modern luxury travelers seeking rest, rejuvenation, adventure, connection and ease — those who value expert guidance, seamless logistics, and experiences that feel rare, personal, and deeply rooted in place. From remote Arctic adventures and culinary explorations of the North to serene stays among Scandinavia’s most tranquil landscapes, each itinerary is designed around the guest’s interests while fostering positive social and environmental impact.
A key differentiator for Up Norway is its presence in Norway and deep local network. The company works closely with long-standing partners, artisans, hosts, and guides, people their team has built relationships with over many years, ensuring every journey delivers a genuine sense of connection and purpose. This commitment is further underscored by Up Norway’s B Corp certification, documenting its dedication to responsible tourism and positive change.
As Up Norway celebrates its 10th anniversary, the company is also looking firmly toward the future. A major milestone comes with the recent approval of a NOK 5.75 million ($586K USD) grant from the Research Council of Norway, enabling Up Norway to formally combine research, innovation, and tourism development at an international level.
“This grant allows us to take everything we’ve learned over the past decade and translate Norwegian values into future-focused, market-ready travel experiences. We’ll be piloting new values-based experience concepts, exploring smarter resource use, and enhancing our tech platform to further support our customer journey, all while continuing to deliver deeply immersive journeys for our travelers.”
Torunn Tronsvang
The initiative will help shape a more resilient, year-round tourism model for Norway, expand access to lesser-known regions and seasons, and further challenge the notion that luxury travel must be extractive or superficial. With growing global interest in slower, more intentional travel, Up Norway remains committed to designing journeys that are socially, culturally, and environmentally positive and journeys that feel as meaningful as they are memorable.
After ten years, Up Norway enters its next chapter with the same founding vision: to create transformative travel experiences that enrich travelers’ lives and facilitate positive change. For more information please visit https://upnorway.com/.
